Construction on the Project Jupiter data center campus is moving quickly, with strong progress on site, Oracle said in a post on X.

Project Jupiter is an AI data center project being built in New Mexico.

The data center is built by Stack Infrastructure, operated by Oracle, and powered by natural gas fuel cell technology from Bloom Energy.

15 out of 29 analysts rate BE stock ‘buy’ or higher, with a 12-month price target of $285.4.

Bloom Energy share price added about 3% on Monday after Oracle, in a post on X, signaled a fast-paced improvement in data center Project Jupiter.

"Construction on the Project Jupiter data center campus is moving quickly, with strong progress on site, Oracle told in a post on X. “This effort supports our commitment to achieve 100% carbon-free energy matching for Project Jupiter by 2031 and to meet New Mexico's renewable energy goals before 2045. “

Updates on data center builds are becoming a key aspect for investors to judge the pace of possible revenue generation and eventual capex recovery as doubts soar about the viability of the overall AI buildout.

Buildouts like data centers require huge amounts of investment, most of which is being funded through debt. Investors are also growing increasingly anxious that debt loads might be outpacing cash flow metrics for most AI infrastructure players.

BE Fuel Cells: The Power Source For Project Jupiter

Earlier last week, Oracle (ORCL) proposed energy service agreement with El Paso Electric for Project Jupiter, its artificial intelligence (AI) data center campus in New Mexico, while reaffirming that Bloom Energy (BE) will remain its primary power source.

The proposed arrangement would provide electricity for late-stage construction, initial commissioning, and emergency backup power at the facility.

Under that plan, the campus would be supported by up to 2.45 gigawatts of installed Bloom fuel cell capacity, replacing an earlier design that relied on gas turbines and diesel generators. Bloom fuel cells use an electrochemical process rather than traditional combustion.

ORCL, BE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes for BE stock, while was ‘bearish’ on ORCL stock.

ORCL stock has lost 33% year-to-date, while BE stock has soared about 163%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<