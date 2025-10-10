This comes after the Trump administration sent a new proposal to the EU earlier this month, asking it to revise several laws around technology, digital, and corporate environmental sectors.

The European Union is reportedly working on a new proposal to implement the next phase of its trade deal with the United States as it looks to sideline the Trump administration’s demands to unwind regulations.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the EU’s plan involves creating a checklist that remains within the parameters agreed to with the U.S. earlier this year.

This comes after the Trump administration sent a new proposal to the EU earlier this month, asking it to revise several laws around technology, digital, and corporate environmental sectors. While the EU expressed readiness to discuss those issues, it said it won’t surrender its regulatory independence, according to the report.

