Etsy’s Q3 revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $692.47 million, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.00, beating consensus estimates of $668.05 million in revenue and $0.76 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal.AI.

Etsy’s take rate expanded 50 basis points to 26.2%, while marketplace revenue increased 9.1% to $468.14 million.

CFO Lanny Baker will depart Etsy on March 1, 2027, to pursue opportunities outside the company and is expected to remain an advisor through July 1, 2027.

The company expects full-year 2026 GMS growth of approximately 7%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin near 30%.

Etsy (ETSY) shares climbed over 6% on Wednesday morning, hitting over 3-year highs, after the online marketplace reported an 11% jump in third-quarter revenue.

CEO Kruti Patel Goyal highlighted that Etsy had recorded three consecutive quarters of accelerating growth this year, adding, “I’m increasingly confident that our business is now firmly in growth mode.”

Etsy CFO Lanny Baker To Exit

The company announced that Chief Financial Officer Lanny Baker will depart effective March 1, 2027, to pursue opportunities outside Etsy. He is expected to remain as an advisor through July 1, 2027, to assist with the transition.

Etsy said it has retained an executive recruiting firm to find his successor, who is expected to be based in New York.

Q3 Revenue And Profitability

Etsy reported third-quarter revenue of $692.47 million, up 10.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.00, beating estimates of $668.05 million in revenue and $0.76 in EPS, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.AI.

Etsy marketplace gross merchandise sales (GMS) rose 8.8% year-over-year to $2.65 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 14.6% to $210.4 million, while its margin expanded to 30.4% from 29.4% a year earlier. Net income from continuing operations climbed 8.6% to $113.64 million.

Marketplace revenue grew 9.1% to $468.14 million, while services revenue increased 15% to $224.33 million. Etsy’s take rate, which measures revenue as a share of GMS, rose 50 basis points year-over-year to 26.2%.

Active buyers on Etsy’s marketplace rose 1% year-over-year to approximately 87.5 million, marking the first annual increase in two years. Gross merchandise sales per active buyer increased 3.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Etsy Forecasts Continued Marketplace Growth In Q4

For the fourth quarter, Etsy expects gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 5% to 7%. The company also forecasts a take rate of approximately 25.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 30%.

For full-year 2026, Etsy projects GMS growth of approximately 7%, a take rate of about 25.8%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin near 30%. The outlook applies to continuing operations, which cover the Etsy marketplace following the completion of Depop’s sale to eBay on July 30, 2026.

How Retail Views ETSY

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETSY stock turned ‘extremely bullish’ from

‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

ETSY shares have gained over 57% year-to-date.

Also read: PYPL Stock Gets Mixed Calls After Earnings — Clear Street Raises Target, Citi Lowers It

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<