Trian, along with Flynn Group, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners, have offered $7.35 per share in cash, a 19.7% premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday

Trian and its affiliated investors already own about 31 million shares, or roughly 16.25% of the company.

Trian said Wendy’s needs significant investment to revive its business while managing upcoming debt repayments.

Trian had announced plans of acquiring Wendy’s in 2022 but scrapped the idea the following year.

Shares of Wendy’s (WEN) shot up 15% on Wednesday after billionaire investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management and its partners proposed acquiring the fast-food chain for about $1.4 billion.

According to an SEC filing, Trian, along with restaurant operator Flynn Group and investment firms BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners, have offered $7.35 per share in cash, representing a 19.7% premium to the stock’s closing price of $6.14 on Tuesday.

Trian and its affiliated investors already own about 31 million shares, or roughly 16.25% of the company. The proposed transaction would involve acquiring the remaining publicly held shares and taking Wendy’s private.

Why Trian Is Interested In Taking Wendy’s Private

Trian said Wendy’s needs significant investment to revive its business while managing upcoming debt repayments. The parties stated that they believe private ownership is the better path and would provide the “long-duration capital needed to restore the business and the franchise system to a position of strength.”

Wendy’s has struggled with declining customer traffic and increasing competition. On a call with analysts in August, CFO Steve Cirulis noted that U.S. same-store sales fell 7% in the second quarter (Q2), driven by a 12.5% decrease in traffic.

WEN shares have declined nearly 25% so far in 2026 and more than 70% over the past five years.

This is Trian’s second attempt at acquiring Wendy’s. In 2022, it informed Wendy’s board that it was exploring a potential transaction, though it did not submit a formal offer. However, Trian scrapped the idea the following year.

Retail Sees Scope For A Higher Offer

Retail sentiment surrounding WEN on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. One user believes it’s a low offer, but said it’s a starting point.

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Another user opined Wendy’s should reject any offer below $10 per share.

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WEN was also among the top trending stocks on the platform at the time of writing.

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