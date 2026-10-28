Strive CEO said AI abundance "will create exponential value for scarce assets."

Strive shares edged higher in premarket trading on Wednesday after CEO Matt Cole pushed back on Jason Calacanis' call to sell Bitcoin.

Calacanis, co-host of the All-In podcast, said “a brutal year for Bitcoin is just getting started” and urged investors to shift into "Super Intelligence."

Strategy's Michael Saylor also responded, saying "AI creates abundance. Bitcoin enforces scarcity," and that "the world needs both."

Strive Inc. (ASST) shares edged higher in premarket trading on Wednesday after CEO Matt Cole said that Superintelligence would make Bitcoin the ‘most valuable scarce asset.’

Cole said on X that AI will make scarce assets more valuable, not less. "Abundance from Super Intelligence will create exponential value for scarce assets," on Tuesday. "Bitcoin will be the most valuable scarce asset." He also said "the optimal play" is to "learn & use Super Intelligence & buy Bitcoin," and told investors to "ignore FUD from those who've been consistently wrong." His comments came as a pushback on investor Jason Calacanis' call for investors to sell Bitcoin (BTC) and shift money into artificial intelligence.

Source: @ColeMacro/x

ASST stock was up over 0.9% in premarket trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASST moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish,’ while chatter was at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

What Calacanis Said

Cole's post shared a video compiling Calacanis' bearish Bitcoin calls since 2015. Calacanis backed AI-focused crypto in March, when he called Bittensor’s TAO the “better Bitcoin.” He also said, “I think the game of Bitcoin has ended.”

Over the years, he has made several bearish calls. In May 2019, he had said Bitcoin was “likely MySpace, Yahoo or Palm,” adding, “It might hit 100k a coin before going to zero- we will see.”

Saylor Weighs In

Cole was not the only one to push back on the bearish calls. Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor also responded to Calacanis, saying, "AI creates abundance. Bitcoin enforces scarcity." He said AI expanded "humanity's ability to create value," while Bitcoin allowed people to "preserve and transfer it across time and space."

Source: @saylor/x

MSTR stock was down 0.2% during pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MSTR moved to the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

MSTR, the largest Bitcoin treasury, holds 8,48,517 BTC as of Wednesday, and Strive holds 43,000 BTC.

Read also: <Robinhood Stock Drops Despite Mizuho's $130 Price Target As Crypto Revenue Falls 55%<

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