Steele’s financial journalism background includes reporting roles at Bloomberg Television and Forbes.

Steele will serve as the director of content strategy at Stocktwits, overseeing the platform’s push into podcasts.

Stocktwits executives say Steele’s sports-reporting experience aligns with market storytelling built around performance and competition.

The new podcast will focus on the forces driving markets and how retail traders interpret them.

Michele Steele is returning to financial media after a 14-year run at ESPN, teaming up with Stocktwits co-founder and CEO Howard Lindzon to launch a new podcast series targeting retail investors.

“I’m coming back home to cover the markets, but it’s a completely different environment than when I left,” Steele said, in a statement shared by Melrose PR.

In addition to co-hosting the show, Steele will take a broader leadership role at the company. She will serve as Stocktwits’ director of content strategy, overseeing the platform’s push into podcasts and helping build a unified editorial approach across mobile, social, and streaming channels. Steele will focus discussions on market drivers and retail-investor sentiment.

Return To Financial Media

Steele announced her departure from ESPN on July 17, 2025, with her final day on August 1. Before moving into sports coverage, Steele worked as an anchor and reporter at Bloomberg Television from 2007 to 2011, covering enterprise and financial news.

At Bloomberg, she became the network’s first full-time sports reporter, specializing in the business operations of major leagues. Before that, she wrote for Forbes, reporting on technology and business.

Stocktwits Sees Sports-Market Parallels

Rob Shaw, Stocktwits’ Chief Operating Officer and a former Bloomberg colleague of Steele’s, said her background positions her well for retail-focused financial content.

“Michele understands that covering markets isn’t that different from covering sports; it’s about performance, competition, data, and keeping score,” Shaw said. “Her experience creating franchise programming at ESPN and strong financial media background is a major advantage for us as we continue to have real conversations with a community that’s smarter and more sophisticated than traditional media gives them credit for.”

Stocktwits said Steele will bring the same narrative-driven approach that shaped her sports reporting to highlight the storylines behind market moves and give traders a clearer view into the dynamics that shape retail behaviour.

