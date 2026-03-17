The company’s EP-104GI showed remission rates of 59% at 12 weeks and up to 76% at 24 weeks.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX) garnered retail attention on Tuesday after the biotech company reported positive data from the Phase 1b/2a portion of its RESOLVE trial evaluating treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a digestive system condition. Mid-stage trial data showed upto 76% remission with no serious safety concerns.

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EP-104GI Shows Favorable Remission Rates

A new cohort using improved catheter delivery demonstrated significantly better outcomes, with the treatment well tolerated across all dose levels, with no serious adverse events. Eupraxia’s EP-104GI is backed by its Diffusphere technology, which enables precise drug delivery directly into the target tissues.

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