The order encompasses multiple product offerings within Emergent’s medical countermeasures business, including countermeasures for threats posed by Smallpox, Anthrax, and Botulism.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) on Friday said that it has secured new purchase orders from an international government partner for a multiproduct supply agreement.

The agreement is valued at $29 million, the company said. The order encompasses several product offerings within Emergent’s medical countermeasures business, including countermeasures for threats posed by Smallpox, Anthrax, and Botulism. The company said that this is the second procurement made by the same government this year.

Shares of the company jumped 3% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around EBS stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is “significantly undervalued,” while indicating that they see more than 100% upside.

Another user expects the stock to hit $10 next week.

Emergent said it will receive about $26 million in 2025 under the agreement. This is in addition to more than $100 million in sales already generated for the company’s MCM portfolio outside the U.S. so far this year, it said.

“Together with demand from the U.S. government, these international procurements reinforce the potential for our growth trajectory as part of Emergent’s multi-year transformation plan and highlights the strength of Emergent’s global footprint,” CEO Joe Papa said. The CEO also added that the company continues to see countries elevating their investment in defense preparedness.

Emergent delivers solutions for health threats like Smallpox, Mpox, Botulism, Ebola, Anthrax, and Opioid overdose emergencies.

Earlier this week, the company also announced that it has received a $17 million contract modification from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to supply Tembexa oral suspension. At the start of the month, the company also announced that a contract modification had been executed for $56 million to supply ACAM2000, a live vaccinia virus vaccine approved by the FDA for use in preventing Smallpox and Mpox in individuals at high risk of infection, to the U.S. government.

EBS stock is down 14% this year but up approximately 17% over the past 12 months.

