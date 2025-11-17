Musk was reacting to Isaacson’s interview with CSPAN, where the journalist and former president of the Aspen Institute called out the Tesla CEO’s role in the Trump administration.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he needs to tell his own story of his stint in the Trump administration, after his biographer, Walter Isaacson, criticized him.

“I need to tell my story myself and highlight lessons that I learned along the way that would be useful to others,” Musk said in a post on X.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

“He could have changed the government for good, but instead, unfortunately, he started, you know, let's get rid of this part of USAID and firing people. He was not suited to be in government,” Isaacson said in the CSPAN interview.

Isaacson has written biographies of Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and Henry Kissinger, among others.

