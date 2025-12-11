These AI chips are the company’s custom-designed silicon that powers its Full Self-Driving technology.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday revealed that he is dedicating most of his time at the EV giant to overseeing the development of new artificial intelligence chips for the company’s electric vehicles.

“AI5/AI6 engineering is my biggest time allocation at Tesla. AI5 will be good, AI6 will be great,” Musk said in a post on X.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

Tesla shares were down 1% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

What Are These Chips?

Tesla’s AI chips are the company’s custom-designed silicon that powers its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. These chips serve as the brain of Tesla cars, processing data from the car's sensors to make real-time autonomous decisions.

New Tesla cars are currently on the AI4, or Hardware 4, version of the company’s AI chips, while the EV giant is developing AI5 and AI6 chips with better processing capabilities.

“The Tesla AI5, AI6, and subsequent chips will be excellent for inference and at least pretty good for training. All effort is focused on that,” Musk said in a post on X in August.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call, Musk revealed that the AI5 chip will offer 40 times the performance of AI4, with up to nine times the memory capacity and three times the efficiency.

“I’ve poured so much life energy into this chip personally, and I’m confident this is going to be a winner,” Musk said during the call.

