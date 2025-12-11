AXIL Brands announced a partnership with Walmart that would bring its products to the stores of America’s largest retailer.

AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL) shares soared in Thursday’s premarket trade after the company announced a national retail distribution agreement with Walmart, which will bring its hearing protection and enhancement products to a massive new audience.

The company said that under the agreement, AXIL's products, including its new AXIL® X30 LT earplugs, would be available in over 3,700 Walmart stores.

According to the statement, the Walmart rollout represents the firm’s largest single retail placement to date.

Shares of AXIL soared over 150% on the announcement.

