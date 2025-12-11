The feature allows immediate trading of newly created Solana tokens without a separate Coinbase listing.

Coinbase is integrating a DEX-like experience to support on-chain liquidity directly within the app.

A redesigned interface includes Solana-only filters and expanded on-chain position tracking.

Early access begins next week, according to Coinbase’s Solana product lead Andrew Allen.

Coinbase (COIN) announced on Thursday that the company is rolling out an integrated DEX-style trading flow for Solana (SOL) tokens directly inside its app, allowing users to swap nearly any tokens on the network without waiting for a traditional Coinbase “listing.”

The exchange unveiled the new ‘On-chain Trading’ feature at Solana’s ‘Breakpoint 2025’ event in Abu Dhabi. It enables immediate trading for newly created Solana assets.

COIN’s stock fell more than 2% in pre-market trade, while on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company was in ‘bullish territory. Solana’s price tumbled more than 5% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $130 at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the altcoin on Stocktwits was also in the ‘bullish’ zone.

Reducing Token Friction

Andrew Allen, Coinbase’s Solana product lead, said the company will begin early access next week. “The goal is to make the millions of new assets created on-chain immediately accessible to all users,” he said. Allen added that users will be able to trade those tokens inside Coinbase without any separate listing process, while issuers gain near-instant access to a global user base.

The company positioned the feature as a way to streamline early-stage liquidity and reduce friction for token creators.

Other Updates

Coinbase also introduced an improved interface with Solana-specific filters and expanded on-chain portfolio views. Users will be able to monitor Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana assets on the same screen. Allen said the experience is meant to preserve the familiarity of its core app while integrating on-chain speed and scalability.

The company said that further developments would be announced on December 17, when Coinbase is scheduled to host its product showcase.

