Elon Musk said that in response to spam-like profiles on the rise, X would take on an open-source algorithm.

Elon Musk said on Saturday that X will open-source its new recommendation algorithm within 7 days, covering code that ranks organic and advertising posts, with updates every 4 weeks and developer notes.

Earlier, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said bots posted 7,754,367 crypto-related posts “yesterday,” up 1,224%, which he said contributed to crypto posts getting blocked or downranked.

X says it may take action against platform manipulation and spam, including limiting reach.

Earlier, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju flagged bot accounts rising over 1200% in a day.

On Saturday, Elon Musk said X’s algorithm will become open source in seven days, including “all code” for deciding which organic and advertising posts are suggested on the platform. Elon Musk shared that the release will be recurring every four weeks, complete with extensive developer notes.

Elon Musk introduces a new algorithm. | Source:@elonmusk/X

This statement comes after a post on X from Crypto Quant CEO Ki Young Ju that crypto-related content was seeing wide downranking and that it seemed connected with some sudden new wave of algorithmic posting. In the post, he described it as an algorithmic reaction to spam-like conduct rather than a directed attack on crypto discussion.

Ki Young Ju said crypto-related content was trending down and seemed linked to a new algorithmic posting wave. | Source: @@ki_young_ju/x

Ki said bots had authored 7,754,367 crypto-related posts “yesterday” in a 1,224% spike in a day. The surge, he said, probably activated X’s automatic filtering, which can block posts or reduce their distribution as the system purges spam.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $90,592.11, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter around the cryptocurrency fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

X Bot Scams Have Been On The Rise

X’s policies against manipulation of the platform prevent spam and coordinated inauthentic activity, and enforcement can be deployed that limits the visibility of material. Interestingly, BNB Chain Growth Executive Director Nina Rong said she wished that meme culture remain “entertainment-first” and added she doesn’t involve herself in any token issuance or selling.

There have been massive scams reported that have been carried out using mass-outreach channels. Industry reports have shown that such campaigns often rely on automation and coordinated posting to amplify reach, making large-scale bot activity a recurring concern for platforms and users alike.

