The $15 billion raise targets a $230 billion pre-money valuation, according to CNBC’s David Faber.

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI (XAI) has reportedly extended the deadline for its $15 billion Series E funding round to December 19, giving investors additional time to secure allocations.

According to CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday, the round is targeting a pre-money valuation of $230 billion, up from earlier reports of $200 billion.

The news follows conflicting reports earlier this month. CNBC had initially reported the $15 billion raise at a $200 billion valuation, which Musk publicly rejected on X, calling the report “false.” The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that xAI is in advanced discussions to raise $15 billion in equity funding at the higher $230 billion valuation.

According to CNBC, the deal is still on, but the deadline has been extended. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around xAI – which is not a publicly traded company – trended in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

