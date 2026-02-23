According to TheFly, Wedbush’s Dan Ives cited investment price discipline as the reason for the removal of PANW from the list.

Wedbush’s Global Head of Tech Research, Dan Ives, on Monday removed Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) from the firm’s “Best Ideas List”.

According to TheFly, Ives cited investment price discipline as the reason for removing PANW from the list. However, the stock remains a part of the Ives AI 30 list, the firm said.

Palo Alto Networks shares were down 0.3% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

