Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed

JMP said there is material upside to consensus estimates, rendering Duolingo’s valuation attractive.

Duolingo Rises Premarket After JMP Upgrades Stock Citing Attractive Valuation: Retail’s Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied in Tuesday’s premarket after JMP Securities issued a bullish recommendation, but retail is divided.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Duolingo is a mobile learning platform.

Duolingo stock pulled back below the $300 level despite reporting strong earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 in late February. 

The company’s operational metrics also witnessed substantial growth but the sore spot was the gross margin contraction due to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) costs from the Duolingo Max adoption.

Duolingo Max is a subscription tier above Super Duolingo that provides three AI-powered features, namely “Explain My Answer, Roleplay and Video Call with Lily.”

Fourth-quarter advertising revenue per daily active users also fell.

JMP Securities on Tuesday upgraded Duolingo stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform,’ with a $400 price target, TheFly reported. The price target implies an upside potential of nearly 36%.

Analysts at the firm noted that the stock valuation suffered after the fourth-quarter report amid the market volatility. They expect Max to drive pricing gains in 2025. 

JMP said there is material upside to consensus estimates, rendering Duolingo’s valuation attractive.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Duolingo stock improved but remained ‘neutral’ (50/100) compared to the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume stayed ‘extremely low.’

duol-sentiment.png DUOL sentiment and message volume March 18, premarket as of 4:44 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said the stock is on track to reclaim the $300 level.

On the other hand, a bearish user said Duolingo’s offerings are redundant in an era of AI bots.

Duolingo stock is down about 10% this year. The stock has traded in a range of $145.05-$441.77.

The Koyfin-compiled average analysts' price target for the stock is $383.58, implying upside potential of over 30% from current levels. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Bakkt Stock Tumbles Premarket On Q4 Earnings Delay, Non-Renewal Of Commercial Agreements — Retail’s Still Bullish

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Celsius, e.l.f. Beauty, Deckers See Stocktwits Activity Spike As Retail Sales Data Show Modest Uptick

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Rises After QXO Extends Deadline For $11B Offer: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Palantir Retailers Think Correction May Be Over As Stock Picks Up Steam After AIPCon

Regencell Bioscience Stock Is Up Over 260% This Year — Are Retail Traders Riding The Wave Or Watching From The Sidelines?

Regencell Bioscience Stock Is Up Over 260% This Year — Are Retail Traders Riding The Wave Or Watching From The Sidelines?

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon