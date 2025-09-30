The company announced that it will supply Flex First Person View drones, designed for high-performance operations, under the initial order.

Shares of drone-maker Draganfly (DPRO) surged in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the company announced it had been selected for a new U.S. Army project.

DPRO’s stock jumped as much as 20% in pre-market trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed within ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter rising to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high,’ making DPRO the second-highest trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

The company stated that it will supply Flex First Person View (FPV) drones, designed for high-performance operations, under the initial order. Draganfly will also assist the Army in establishing on-site manufacturing of Flex FPV drones at overseas U.S. forces facilities, aiming to accelerate deployment and shorten supply-chain timelines.

In addition, the company will provide flight and manufacturing training to Army personnel to sustain operations and manage logistics, ensuring a secure, NDAA-compliant supply chain. Draganfly described the selection as a "significant milestone" that brings critical drone capabilities closer to operational theaters.

In June, Draganfly delivered the first Flex FPV systems under an order from an unnamed “major U.S. military prime contractor supporting allied land operations.” CEO Cameron Chell said the Flex FPV system, officially launched in 2024, was developed through rigorous testing and frontline experience, including support operations in Ukraine. It is capable of speeds exceeding 149 kilometers per hour and carrying payloads of up to 10 pounds.

In July, the company also announced the sale of its Commander 3XL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to a global defense contractor. DPRO’s stock has gained more than 69% this year and 172% over the past 12 months.

