The analyst advises a medium-term bullish stance with a stop-loss at ₹2,350 amid signs of institutional demand and reduced selling pressure.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd has moved from a long-term downtrend towards a potential uptrend using Wyckoff structure analysis, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harshit Goel.

According to Goel, the stock ended its accumulation stage after May 2022's selling climax, which featured high volume and no downside continuation signaling hidden demand.

At the time of writing, Dr. Lal Pathlabs shares were trading at ₹2,795.00, down 8.45% year-to-date.

The consistent appearance of higher lows, diminished market volatility, and shrinking supply volumes indicated institutional buying activity.

After surpassing important resistance levels at ₹2,630 and ₹2,757, supported by strong volume, the stock showed a “sign of strength” rally, Goel said.

He added that the price maintained its position above these levels with reduced selling pressure, which indicates a markup phase starting.

Goel has a positive outlook over the medium term while protecting his position with a stop-loss threshold at ₹2,350.

The stock shows primary support within the range of ₹2,380 to ₹2,757, while the next resistance point stands at ₹2,995, according to the analyst.

The technical analysis comes after Dr. Lal PathLabs posted strong consolidated results, with net sales increasing to ₹603 crore in the March quarter from ₹545 crore a year ago.

The company's quarterly net profit soared 83.2% to ₹154.80 crore from a year earlier.

Management highlighted volume expansion as its primary strategy by selecting not to increase prices currently.

The company anticipates FY26 growth between 11% and 12% due to an increase in volume while maintaining steady revenue per patient.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs sees a reduction in margins by 100 basis points to approximately 27% because of investments in geographic expansion and digital initiatives along with talent acquisition and marketing.

The stock has declined 8.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<