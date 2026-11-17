Anthropic’s public listing, expected on Wednesday, could top $1.4 trillion in valuation, stoking a key test for Wall Street's AI appetite.

Nvidia is set to report Q3 results on Tuesday amid its fresh leadership turmoil.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. Vice President JD Vance vowed that the conflict with Iran would not become a prolonged “forever war” lasting two years.

Walt Disney, Home Depot and Klarna are among other companies slated to post their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

U.S. stock futures traded mixed overnight late Monday as markets gear up for Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and Anthropic's much-anticipated public listing on Wednesday.

As of 10:37 p.m. EST, Dow futures declined 0.26%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.12% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.67%.

On Monday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed lower amid a tech rout. The Nasdaq Composite led the decline, shedding more than 600 points to close 2.49% lower. The S&P 500 lost 1.92% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.41%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.41% 51,608.17 S&P 500 -1.92% 7,416.59 Nasdaq Composite -2.49% 24,509.76

Key US Market Drivers

On Monday, markets took a beating as investors sold off Nvidia ahead of its Q3 results. The stock plunged more than 4% at close, dragging down other AI stocks and chipmakers.

Nvidia’s results will need to prove that demand for its AI chips remains strong and that its growth outlook can sustain despite the recent leadership upheaval.

New U.S. restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI chips and offshore computing power added to concerns over Nvidia’s leadership crisis and AI financing risks.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) fell more than 5% at close, while Micron Technology Inc. (MU) tumbled more than 7%. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) also posted significant losses.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) also slumped about 5% each on Monday, while the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) fell 2.51%.

Charlie Bilello, Chief Market Strategist at Creative Planning, highlighted the sharp slide in NVDA stock following CEO Jensen Huang’s infidelity reports. In a post on X, he said, “Oct 6, 2026: Nvidia was up 28% YTD with a $5.8 trillion market cap, the world's largest. Today: After a 35% drawdown, Nvidia is now down 16% YTD with a market cap of $3.8 trillion. And Apple has reclaimed the world's top spot. $2 trillion erased in the last six weeks.”

Meanwhile, Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management, told Bloomberg that “Tighter restrictions could raise concerns about slowing sales growth and may weigh on earnings in the short term” for Asian chip-related firms.

A potential catalyst for markets this week is Claude-maker Anthropic’s public listing, expected on Wednesday. The AI giant’s valuation could top $1.4 trillion, stoking a key test for Wall Street's AI appetite.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X, “Honestly, I think that the Anthropic IPO is likely going to go up first and then sideways, just like the SpaceX IPO. As a result, liquidity should flow back in due time.”

Kenny Polcari, Chief Market Strategist at Slatestone Wealth, said in a post on X that the real test will be “how much future growth is already priced in—and what investors will pay for the AI boom,” even as its IPO is over 6x oversubscribed.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. Vice President JD Vance vowed that the conflict with Iran would not become a prolonged “forever war” lasting two years. He also maintained that he remains aligned with Trump on Iran, acknowledged that the war contributed to Republican midterm losses through higher energy prices, and attributed those costs partly to decades of underinvestment in US energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, fresh attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and a drone alert at a major gas field in northern Iraq have been reported late Monday, raising security concerns in the pivotal shipping route and the prolonged tensions between the U.S. and Iran despite diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Iran’s IRGC Navy said two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to cross the southern Strait of Hormuz via a route Tehran considers unauthorized.

Oil prices have declined despite the rising tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that America would refrain from attacking Iran further. Brent crude futures were trading at $91.64 a barrel, down about 0.87%, while WTI crude futures traded 0.86% lower at $84.98 per barrel.

Markets will also be watching for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, when the central bank held the benchmark interest rates steady at 3.75% to 4.00% in a 10–2 vote, for further cues on the economy.

Apart from Nvidia, Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Home Depot Inc. (HD) and Klarna Group (KLAR) are among the other companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.

Trending Tickers To Watch

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS): Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company were on the retail radar ahead of its highly anticipated Phase 3 REGAL trial results for galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) this month after hitting the 80th event threshold in late October.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): The American bank garnered attention amid a banking outage due to a software bug. Several other U.S. banks, including Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) were also experiencing issues.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA): The Chinese technology and e-commerce giant is caught in the crossfire as investors debate whether Nvidia’s chip restrictions could impact its AI ambitions.

Omeros Corp. (OMER): The biopharmaceutical company’s stock fell nearly 7% overnight after it reported Q3 results that reported a headline GAAP net loss large enough to rattle investors.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged higher in the overnight session, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down at the time of writing.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed — the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 5.129%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.476%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.09% amid ‘neutral’ sentiment.

Asian markets opened lower on Tuesday, with South Korea's KOSPI, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s SSE Composite and Australian stocks all trading lower at the time of writing.

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