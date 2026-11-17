Economist Peter Schiff is bullish on silver, noting a buying opportunity in the white metal, while analyst Michaël van de Poppe sees a further slump incoming.

According to Schiff, the underlying fundamentals for the sale of precious metals is still bullish.

Poppe said in a post on X that markets should wait another one or two years, buy silver below $25, and wait for the next run before selling.

The iShares Silver Trust, which tracks the price of silver, lost nearly 4% at the close on Monday but recovered marginally overnight.

Silver prices crashed to $46.99 late Monday, plunging more than 61% from their all-time high of $121.58 per troy ounce on Jan. 29. Rising Treasury yields, a strengthening dollar, and growing inflation have weighed on the precious metal in recent weeks.

However, economist Peter Schiff is bullish on silver, noting a buying opportunity in the white metal. Meanwhile, analyst Michaël van de Poppe sees a further slump incoming.

Schiff Sees A ‘Silver’ Lining

Schiff noted in a post on X that while gold and silver prices are under pressure amid a broader selloff in the market, unlike most other assets investors are dumping, the underlying fundamentals for the sale of precious metals is bullish.

“This disconnect creates a buying opportunity,” he said.

Silver Critic Sees Further Dip

Meanwhile, Poppe said in a post on X he would be “pleased to be buying Silver <$26.” He noted that he had made a chart a few weeks ago on the metal, in which he had maintained a bearish stance.

“I don't see much in the charts to look for buys, other than that it's approaching a first-bounce area. Very clearly, this is just the same pattern as in all bubbles on Silver,” he said.

He flagged that markets should wait for another one or two years, buy silver below $25, and wait for the next run to come before selling.

What’s Retail Saying On Silver?

The iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which tracks the price of silver, lost nearly 4% at the close on Monday but recovered marginally overnight. Retail sentiment improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours.

One user said, “$SLV like or comment if you are loading the boat at these discounted prices!!! Inflation is still there and silver is a great hedge!!!”

Another user said, “$SLV keep in mind silver $13 5 years ago. It is still up HUGE. 4x from here, we would be looking at close to $200. 2027 should be great!”

A third user said, “$SLV More physical please. If you just keep accumulating you can laugh as the people speculating on tickers lose their asses. The lesson of this massive crash is going to be value, and precious metals have had that since the beginning of time!”

SLV is down more than 34% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<