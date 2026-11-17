Nvidia sold 93.5 million Nokia shares in Q3, cutting its stake by 56%. Its remaining 72.9 million shares were worth $738.8 million at quarter-end.

Nvidia and Nokia continued developing AI-powered mobile networks after the stake cut. Nvidia originally invested $1 billion at $6.01 per share.

Nokia and four partners plan to bid for an EU AI gigafactory project linking computing sites across four Nordic and Baltic countries.

Nokia signed a multiyear video patent license with ASUS, resolving all related litigation between the companies.

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) fell another 1% overnight late Monday after Nvidia disclosed late Monday that it had sold 56% of its stake, despite Nokia’s earlier news of a planned European AI gigafactory bid and a patent deal with ASUS.

NOK stock fell 5% on Monday to $7.69, recording its third consecutive session in the red.

What’s Left Of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet?

Nvidia sold 93.53 million Nokia shares in the third quarter, cutting its position by 56%. It still held 72.86 million shares worth $738.8 million on Sept.30, down from 166.39 million shares at the end of June. The chipmaker also cut its Intel (INTC) stake by 25% and its Synopsys (SNPS) stake by nearly 10% during the quarter.

Nvidia agreed to invest $1 billion in Nokia in October 2025, paying $6.01 a share for a 2.9% stake. The investment came with a partnership to run Nokia’s 5G and future 6G network software on Nvidia chips. The companies also agreed to explore using Nokia’s optical technology and switches to move data through Nvidia’s AI infrastructure.

The partnership continued after Nvidia reduced its holdings: Last month, Nokia reported progress in using Nvidia chips to process radio signals and bring AI services closer to mobile users, highlighting its work with European operators including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Elisa and Orange.

Nokia Eyes European AI Bid As Cloud Orders Climb

In the same quarter Nvidia cut its stake, Nokia’s sales to AI and cloud customers rose 123% from a year ago, and orders from those customers grew 118%.

On Monday, Nokia teamed up with Nscale, Skeleton, Telia and Verda to form AI Gigafactory Northern. The group plans to bid for an EU contract to build and operate a network of computing sites that European businesses, researchers and public agencies could use to run AI workloads.

Nokia will supply the networking equipment to move data securely between the sites. The partners have selected Oulu in Finland, Iru in Estonia and Valmiera in Latvia, and are still choosing a location in Sweden.

Nokia And ASUS Settle Video Patent Fight

Additionally, Nokia signed a multiyear agreement licensing its video tech for use in ASUS devices. The deal resolves all related patent litigation between the companies. Nokia has contributed to several generations of video compression standards, which help devices store and stream video using less data. The companies kept the financial terms confidential.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NOK?

On Stocktwits, Nokia retail sentiment has been ‘bearish’ since a month amid a 1,250% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

NOK sentiment and message volume as of November 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Several traders eyed $5, about 35% below Monday’s closing price and a dollar below the $6.01 Nvidia originally paid per share.

One user said $5 was their year-end target. Another user expects Nokia to fall back to $5 or lower. A third user also flagged a possible slide to $6 and then $5 by year-end.

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NOK’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 20% year-to-date.

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