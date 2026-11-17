Carbone said that a single lawmaker could not take on Sen/ Elizabeth Warren, but a group could.

Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone said a Democrat-controlled Congress will be "very hostile" to crypto.

He said the industry likely won't get the comprehensive legislation it wanted, such as the passage of the CLARITY Act.

That’s why the Digital Chamber planned to look for allies among junior members of the Senate Banking Committee.

The U.S. crypto industry’s fight for regulatory clarity could be entering a tough phase. With Democrats potentially taking control of the Senate and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) expected to take on an influential role on the Senate Banking Committee, industry advocates are looking for new allies. Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone said that the strategy is to build ties with newly elected Democrats who have reportedly told the group they are "crypto curious."

Looking For Democratic Allies

Carbone acknowledged the industry was on the defensive and, speaking to Fox Business on Monday, said a Democrat-controlled Congress will be "very hostile" to crypto. He added that the industry likely won't get the comprehensive legislation it wanted, like the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act).

To work around that, the Digital Chamber was planning to look for allies among junior committee members and moderates on the Senate Banking Committee. Carbone said many incoming Democrats were young and tech-forward, and although pro-crypto Democrats have been "few and far between," he said, newer members have told the group they were "crypto curious."

No single lawmaker could take on Warren, he said, "but a whole group of them can."

The goal was to steer hearings on President Donald Trump's crypto ties back toward policy topics like tokenization. "That will foil the narrative, I believe," he said.

Warren was reportedly set to become chair of the Senate Banking Committee next year, where she would oversee banking, housing, the Federal Reserve and crypto. She has been preparing a policy and oversight agenda for the committee. The committee also covers stablecoins, the main business of Circle (CRCL), the largest U.S. stablecoin issuer.

CRCL stock was down by 0.1% during overnight trading hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CRCL was in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

Data Center Pushback

Carbone also tied the push to the backlash against data centers. Voters have a right to be skeptical, he said, "but moratoriums are not the answer." He argued that blockchain, digital assets and AI were linked, and that all three were a matter of national competitiveness.

Risk To US Lead

Carbone warned that the U.S. could "100%" lose its leadership with the wrong policy. He said developers ended up leaving for the United Arab Emirates and Singapore under the previous administration, and that China already leads in blockchain patents. "If we don't lead, other adversaries will," he said.

The CLARITY Act stalled in September, when the Senate rejected a procedural motion to advance it 49-50, short of the 60 votes needed. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) has taken a “hit over the past week,” the host said during the Fox Business interview. His comments came as the apex cryptocurrency was trading at multi-month lows.

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was one of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s price was down 0.4% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC was in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Read also: Bitcoin Bears Target $60K As Nvidia Earnings, Anthropic IPO, Bond Yields And Fed Hike Odds Weigh On Crypto Recovery

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