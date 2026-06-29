Stocktwits data showed retail sentiment around SPY was ‘bearish’, while QQQ sentiment remained ‘bullish.’

The U.S. and Iran reportedly agree to a temporary halt in military action and a guarantee of free transit in the Strait of Hormuz, with formal talks scheduled for Tuesday in Qatar.

Wall Street's recent tech pullbacks are seen by analysts as a market rotation away from high-flying AI names rather than a broader economic contraction.

Investors shift focus to critical macro catalysts later this week, including the June Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Monday on reports that the US and Iran have agreed to halt a volatile exchange of military strikes and meet this week in Qatar to renegotiate terms for the ceasefire. The breakthrough came after weekend retaliatory strikes by the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz, sparked by Tehran targeting commercial vessels.

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As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures rose 1%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.6%, Dow futures rose 0.1%, and Russell 2000 futures were up 0.2%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ last week, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has stayed ‘bullish’.

The improving geopolitical backdrop helped lift risk appetite after a volatile week in which investors rotated away from some of the market's biggest AI winners. Wall Street enters the final week of this month following what Yardeni Research has described as a "June swoon", which reflected AI fatigue rather than foundational market weakness.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that Anthropic has secured regulatory clearance to restore limited access to its advanced Mythos 5 AI model to verified partners. Meanwhile, the U.S. and its international allies have reportedly launched fresh supply chain initiatives aimed at breaking foreign monopolies on critical AI infrastructure minerals.

Investors will also monitor President Donald Trump's scheduled executive orders later Monday.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) remained under pressure in early premarket trade. Samsung and SK Hynix will be investing a combined $590B alongside the government to build chipmaking facilities in underdeveloped parts of South Korea. Keep an eye on other U.S. chip stocks such as MU, WDC, and SNDK.

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly lobbying the Trump administration for clearance to purchase DRAM memory chips from the Chinese supplier CXMT, which currently sits on a Pentagon-restricted list.

Tesla (TSLA): The EV giant is pacing toward its worst month in over a year. Analysts have challenged aggressive $600 price targets, warning that Tesla will continue to underperform the Nasdaq index until its unsupervised autonomous robotaxi fleet successfully scales past its current baseline of roughly 40 vehicles.

SpaceX (SPCX): Nasdaq announced that SpaceX will officially join the Nasdaq-100 Index prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 7. Meanwhile, reports suggest there are executive-level talks about a mobile partnership between SpaceX and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Solidion Technology (STI) rose 4% in early premarket trade after it announced plans to acquire SpaceX shares as a strategic treasury asset

BlackBerry (BB): Stock rose 3% in early premarket trade after a whole host of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts who see the core business improving.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) continued to garner attention due to retail "Wendependence Day" social media hype ahead of the July 4 holiday, alongside its official inclusion into the Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) stock rose 6% in early premarket trading ahead of its inclusion in the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 megacap indexes on Monday.

Baidu (BIDU) stock rose over 2% in early premarket trade on reports that Baidu's specialized artificial intelligence chip division, Kunlunxin, is aggressively pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong that could command a private valuation of up to $50 billion.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included SellasLife Sciences (SLS), Salesforce Inc. (CRM), GameStop (GME), Klarna Group (KLAR), and Amazon (AMZN).

Other Catalysts To Watch

Later this week, investors will shift focus to macro catalysts, including the June Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.

On earnings radar, watch out for quarterly reports from AeroVironment (AVAV), Conduent (CNXC), Elthose Pharma (ELTP), and PetVivo Holdings (PETV) today.

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