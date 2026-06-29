According to a Bloomberg report over the weekend, Charter Communications held executive-level talks with SpaceX about partnering on a consumer mobile phone offering.

A deal would entail Charter to route a portion of SpaceX's mobile traffic in the U.S. through its terrestrial broadband network.

Starlink has more than 12 million active customers with high-speed internet across more than 160 countries.

A deal with SpaceX could bolster Charter’s existing wireless business.

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) edged more than 2% higher in the early premarket session on Monday after reports suggested that the communications company engaged in talks with Elon Musk’s recently debuted SpaceX (SPCX) to partner on a consumer mobile phone offering.

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According to a Bloomberg report over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter, the largest home internet provider in the U.S. could route a portion of SpaceX's mobile traffic through its terrestrial broadband network. However, neither Charter nor SpaceX has confirmed the reports.

What Does This Mean?

A deal with Charter could help SpaceX expand into direct-to-consumer mobile phone markets.

SpaceX, which completed its historic public market debut earlier this month, already provides Starlink Mobile services via T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) to consumers in remote areas where regular network access is sparse.

Starlink has more than 12 million active customers with high-speed internet across more than 160 countries. A deal with SpaceX could bolster Charter’s wireless business, building on last year's agreement to merge with Cox Communications, which expanded its subscriber base by more than 20%.

“Not everybody is going to need broadband, a Starlink broadband, in their homes. There’s lots of other options as well. But I think the numbers of users of Starlink Mobile will far exceed our Starlink broadband,” SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in an interview with CNBC recently.

CHTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CHTR jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said, “Charter is doing 55billion in revenue and 5billion in profit and has an MCAP of 17Billion!!! This partnership with spacex validates how insanely undervalued the stock is!! 10-20x bagger buy and hold!!! It was an $800 stock.”

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Another user said, “SpaceX news is like a megaphone to reach retail investors. Should get eyes on the stock.”

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CHTR stock has lost about 36% of its value so far in 2026. Meanwhile, SPCX is down nearly 5% since its debut.

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