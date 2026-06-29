Tesla AI chief Ashok Elluswamy said the build is rolling out to “AI3 early-access customers” and will expand “over the next few weeks” based on feedback.

Tesla began rolling out FSD V14 Lite to early-access Hardware 3 owners.

The update gives millions of older Teslas a long-awaited FSD upgrade, though it remains supervised and does not enable unsupervised driving.

Elluswamy said V14 Lite “distills the driving behavior from AI4’s v14 series” into Hardware 3, with “significantly improved safety” as the biggest upgrade.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) rose 1% premarket on Monday after the EV maker began rolling out FSD V14 Lite to early-access Hardware 3 owners, giving millions of older vehicles a long-awaited software upgrade, while also keeping the line firmly drawn on unsupervised driving.

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TSLA stock snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday, ending 1% higher at $379.71.

Tesla Upgrades Hardware 3 Cars

Tesla AI chief Ashok Elluswamy said on X: “FSD v14 Lite is now rolling out to AI3 early-access customers,” referring to Tesla’s internal label for Hardware 3 vehicles. He said that the build would expand to more customers “over the next few weeks” based on feedback.

The rollout matters since Hardware 3 cars had been stuck on FSD version 12.6 since early 2025, even as newer Hardware 4 vehicles moved ahead with Tesla’s V14 software stack.

Elluswamy said that the build “distills the driving behavior from AI4’s v14 series” into the camera-and-compute setup of AI3. In simpler terms, Tesla is trying to bring newer-car driving behavior to older hardware through a compressed version of its latest FSD system. Elluswamy said that the biggest upgrade is “significantly improved safety.”

Release notes shared by Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt said that the update allows Hardware 3 cars to learn from Hardware 4 V14, bringing improvements from reinforcement learning and offline models. The update improves navigation handling, merges and forks, pedestrian interactions, traffic lights and vehicle cut-ins. It also adds smoother steering, fewer false slowdowns, more consistent lane centering, and new parking, unparking and reversing features.

Drivers also get Arrival Options, letting them choose whether the car parks in a lot, on the street, in a driveway, or at the curb. Speed Profiles are now available at all times.

Tesla Outlines FSD Upgrade Paths

FSD V14 Lite remains supervised, meaning drivers must stay attentive and ready to take over. Tesla has already said Hardware 3 cannot support unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD).

CEO Elon Musk told investors earlier this year that Hardware 3 “simply does not have the capability to achieve unsupervised FSD,” citing memory bandwidth limits versus Hardware 4. This remains a sensitive issue since millions of owners bought vehicles marketed for years as having the hardware needed for future full autonomy.

For Hardware 3 owners who want unsupervised capability, Tesla has outlined two paths: trade into a newer AI4-equipped vehicle or eventually pursue a physical retrofit involving a new computer, cameras and wiring.

Tesla Defends FSD After Crash

The rollout comes shortly after U.S. regulators opened a special crash probe into a fatal Tesla Model 3 incident in Katy, Texas, where authorities said the driver claimed he was using Tesla’s partially automated system.

Musk pushed back, saying the crash “makes no sense,” while Elluswamy said that the driver “manually overrode self-driving” and reached 73 mph. The claims remain under investigation, making his description of V14 Lite’s key upgrade as “significantly improved safety” especially notable.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of June 29| Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's third-worst performer, down about 16%.

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