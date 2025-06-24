While Dow Jones futures surged 0.71% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.79%.

U.S. stocks appear set to open on a strong note on Tuesday despite President Donald Trump stating that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire he announced a few hours ago.

“I gotta get Israel to calm down now,” Trump said while leaving the White House, according to a Reuters report. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing.”

While Dow Jones futures surged 0.71% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 1.01%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index rose 1.07%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.77%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.99% on Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied 3.79% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 2.87%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 2.06%, and the Hang Seng at 2.02%.

The Shanghai Composite gained 1.14%, while the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.13%.

Stocks To Watch

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Lockheed Martin shares fell nearly 1.5% in Tuesday's pre-market trading session amid signs of a truce between Israel and Iran.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla remained in focus on Tuesday after surging a day earlier due to the launch of its robotaxi services.

Tesla remained in focus on Tuesday after surging a day earlier due to the launch of its robotaxi services. FedEx Corp. (FDX): The logistics giant is set to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

