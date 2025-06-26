While Dow Jones futures surged 0.24% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.36%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday after President Donald Trump continued to mount pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has three to four replacements in mind.

“I know within three or four people,” said President Trump while addressing reporters during a press conference in The Hague. “I mean he goes out pretty soon, fortunately, because I think he’s terrible.”

This comes after Powell fired a direct question at proponents of interest rate cuts during his testimony on Wednesday. “The question is, who’s going to pay for the tariffs?” he asked.

While Dow Jones futures climbed 0.24% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were up 0.5%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.33%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) rose 0.39%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.53% on Thursday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) gained 0.16% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 1.62%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.27%.

KOSPI declined 0.93%, Hang Seng fell 0.61%, and the Shanghai Composite closed 0.22% lower.

Stocks To Watch

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia’s shares hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, pushing the AI bellwether to the top in terms of market capitalization.

Nvidia’s shares hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, pushing the AI bellwether to the top in terms of market capitalization. Shell Plc. (SHEL), BP Plc. (BP): Shares of the two energy giants will be in the news on Thursday, too, after Shell denied it is in talks to acquire BP.

Shares of the two energy giants will be in the news on Thursday, too, after Shell denied it is in talks to acquire BP. Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Micron beat Wall Street estimates with its third-quarter earnings and revenue surpassing expectations, driven by AI-powered memory demand.

Micron beat Wall Street estimates with its third-quarter earnings and revenue surpassing expectations, driven by AI-powered memory demand. Meta Platforms Inc. (META): The Mark Zuckerberg-led company poached three OpenAI researchers, with a new office expected to be set up in Zurich.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<