While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.61% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 1.19%.

Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations, with CEO Jensen Huang stating that Blackwell sales are off the charts and cloud GPUs are sold out.

Asian markets ended Thursday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 3.09%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday after Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat Wall Street expectations, easing fears of an AI bubble.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“It's really tough to impress Wall Street when the world has a spotlight on you and everyone expects you to beat and raise, but once again Nvidia has delivered,” said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives research and strategy, Schwab Center for Financial Research.

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Beyond Nvidia’s earnings, investors will also keep an eye on the release of the September jobs report, a day after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) canceled the October report despite the White House previously saying that it would be released without the unemployment rate.

Futures Rise

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.61% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 1.51%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up by 0.79%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 1.24% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.6% on Thursday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.64%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian Markets Largely Positive

Asian markets ended Thursday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 3.09%, followed by Nikkei 225 at 2.77%, the KOSPI at 1.88%, and the Hang Seng index at 0.1%.

The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.4%.

Stocks To Watch

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia shares were up more than 5% pre-market after the company’s Q3 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations. Nvidia reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.3 on revenue of $57 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $54.62 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Nvidia shares were up more than 5% pre-market after the company’s Q3 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations. Nvidia reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.3 on revenue of $57 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $54.62 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): AMD shares were up nearly 5% pre-market after the Department of Commerce approved a deal to allow U.S. companies to sell advanced chips in the Middle East.

AMD shares were up nearly 5% pre-market after the Department of Commerce approved a deal to allow U.S. companies to sell advanced chips in the Middle East. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): Google-parent Alphabet’s Class A shares were up 2% pre-market, extending gains after the launch of the Gemini 3 model on Tuesday. Alphabet’s Class A shares touched a new all-time high of $303.68 on Tuesday before paring some of the gains.

Google-parent Alphabet’s Class A shares were up 2% pre-market, extending gains after the launch of the Gemini 3 model on Tuesday. Alphabet’s Class A shares touched a new all-time high of $303.68 on Tuesday before paring some of the gains. Walmart Inc. (WMT), Webull Corp. (BULL), Gap Inc. (GAP) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<