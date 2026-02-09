Monday’s catalysts include remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, and Fed Governor Stephen Miran.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its first close above 50,000.

Asian markets looked set to open higher, with Japan’s Nikkei jumping more than 4% after the ruling LDP secured a two-thirds lower-house majority under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Goldman Sachs said selling pressure from systematic funds could persist after the S&P 500 breached a short-term CTA sell trigger.

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday night as investors looked ahead to delayed jobs and inflation data after a volatile week capped by the Dow’s first-ever close above 50,000.

As of 8:32 p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures and Dow Jones futures gained 0.2% each.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume, and sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

US Market Drivers

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged roughly 1,200 points, or about 2.5%, to notch its first-ever close above the 50,000 mark. The S&P 500 climbed around 2%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished more than 2% higher.

The recent volatility was sparked by a sharp selloff in software stocks following the launch of Anthropic's new AI automation tool, prompting investors to reassess disruption risks across the sector. At the same time, attention intensified on elevated capital spending by Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, which plan to spend a combined $650 billion in 2026 on data centers, chips, and internal architecture, a roughly 60% increase from 2025.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said selling pressure from trend-following systematic funds could persist after the S&P 500 breached a short-term CTA sell trigger, a signal used by commodity trading advisers (CTA) that prompts equity selling. The bank expects CTAs to remain net sellers in the week ahead regardless of market direction, according to a Bloomberg report.

Goldman estimates the decline to drive about $33 billion of selling this week, with a break below 6,707 on the S&P 500 potentially unlocking up to $80 billion over the next month. Even in a flat market, CTAs are projected to sell roughly $15.4 billion of U.S. equities, and about $8.7 billion if stocks rise.

The bank added that thin liquidity and short-gamma positioning could magnify swings, noting S&P 500 top-of-book liquidity has fallen to about $4.1 million from a year-to-date average near $13.7 million, while its Panic Index hovered near “max fear” levels.

Fundstrat’s head of technical strategy, Mark Newton, said on X that cross-asset volatility has created “some notable divergences,” but cautioned against overreacting, saying it is “important not to throw the baby out with the bath water.”

"Certainly the Defensive outperformance is important to keep an eye on, but breadth has not deteriorated too meaningfully yet & sentiment has become a bit more guarded. Lots of moving pieces & Feb has something to offer Bulls & Bears alike," Newton added.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his bullish outlook on equities in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, predicting the Dow Jones Industrial Average could reach 100,000 by the end of his term, citing tariffs and national security as key drivers.

Trending Stocks To Watch On NYSE, Nasdaq

OpGen (OPGN): Shares are on the retail radar after the company disclosed a proposal to change its name to CapForce, repositioning away from diagnostic life sciences and toward a digital investment banking and fintech-focused business.

Archer Aviation (ACHR): The stock is in focus after a filing showed BlackRock increased its ownership stake to 8.1%. The move follows Archer’s CES 2026 announcement of an expanded AI initiative, including deeper integration of Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform into future versions of its Midnight electric air taxi.

Li Auto (LI): Shares drew attention after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'Underweight' from 'Neutral' and cut its price target to $14 from $18, citing expectations for China’s auto industry to underperform in 2026, falling sales volumes, weaker margins, and the lack of new model launches.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Shares drew attention after the company reversed course on the launch of a $49 compounded version of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss drug, following a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would take action against the product.

Cingulate (CING): The stock drew attention after completing $6.5 million of a private placement on Friday and expects to close the remaining $5.5 million as soon as possible.

How Global Markets Are Performing Today

In broader markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to about 4.22% late Sunday. Gold traded near record territory after reclaiming the $5,000-per-ounce level, while silver climbed back toward $80 an ounce.

Oil prices fell more than 1%, with Brent crude near $67 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate around $63.

Asian markets looked set to open the week higher on Monday after Wall Street’s rebound. Japan’s Nikkei jumped more than 4%, supported by expectations for looser fiscal policy after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds supermajority in the lower house under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, clearing the way for additional stimulus.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Among the catalysts for Monday are remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, and Fed Governor Stephen Miran, including a podcast interview later in the session.

