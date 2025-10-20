U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday ahead of significant earnings scheduled for the week.

From Big Tech to the defense and automobile industries, many heavyweights are set to post their latest quarterly results.

Amazon, Boeing, Nvidia, and Zions Bancorp are among the stocks to watch on Monday.

Futures Edge Up

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.24% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.43%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up by 0.73%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.21% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.27% on Monday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.11%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

Asian Markets Largely Positive

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 index surging the most at 3%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 2.41%, and the KOSPI at 1.72%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock gained 1.4%, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.62%.

Stocks To Watch

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): A major outage linked to the company's Amazon Web Services had an impact on many companies, including Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) Snapchat, and Lyft Inc. (LYFT), among others. Amazon shares edged 0.1% lower pre-market.

Boeing Co. (BA): Boeing received a go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to produce up to 42 Boeing 737 Max jets a month, up from the prior cap of 38 a month. Boeing shares were up 1.4% in Monday's pre-market session.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia announced the production of the first Blackwell wafer produced on U.S. soil, at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM) facility in Phoenix, Texas. Nvidia shares were up 0.3% pre-market, while TSM shares rose 2%.

Zions Bancorp NA (ZION), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Monday.

