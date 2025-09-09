While Dow Jones futures edged lower by 0.04% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.07%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a cautious opening on Tuesday as investors await the release of the revised jobs data for the April 2024 to March 2025 period, largely covering the end of the Biden administration’s term.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a weekend interview that there could be a downward revision of up to 800,000 jobs during this period, according to a report by NBC News.

While Dow Jones futures edged lower by 0.04% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.18%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.02%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.07% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.15% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index and the KOSPI leading with gains of 1.24%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 1.12%.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.51%, while the Nikkei 225 index declined 0.28%.

Stocks To Watch

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series and a new Apple Watch at its biggest annual event at its Cupertino headquarters in California, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Apple shares fell 0.35% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Wolfspeed shares surged 77% in Tuesday's pre-market session after a Texas court approved its Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

Wolfspeed shares surged 77% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after a Texas court approved its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. ASML Holding NV (ASML): ASML announced an investment of €1.3 billion ($1.53 billion) in French AI startup Mistral, making it the largest shareholder in the company, with an 11% stake.

Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY): Casey's General Stores reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.77 in the fiscal first quarter (Q1) on revenue of $4.57 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $4.46 billion, according to Wall Street data.

(€1 = $1.18)

