Investors are bracing for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, with traders factoring in a status quo policy.

U.S. stocks are likely to open in the green on Wednesday as officials from President Donald Trump’s administration and China are scheduled to meet over the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland in a bid to ease trade tensions.

This comes after weeks of escalating trade war between the world’s top two economies. While the White House noted that Chinese goods are subject to up to 245% tariffs, China retaliated with up to 125% tariffs.

However, this meeting is the first indication that the two countries could be willing to compromise and derive a formula to de-escalate the tariff war.

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.80% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.70%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were up 0.70%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 1.00%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was up 0.72% on Wednesday morning, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.80%.

Bitcoin (BTC) gained 3.20% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Shanghai Composite index gaining the most at 0.79%, followed by KOSPI at 0.54%.

The Hang Seng index gained 0.13%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index edged up 0.12%.

Meanwhile, investors are bracing for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, with traders factoring in a status quo policy. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady as it evaluates the impact of President Trump’s tariff policies.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the second quarter (Q2), beating Wall Street expectations of $1.21. The company also forecast $5.75 EPS for fiscal year 2025, ahead of a consensus estimate of $5.44.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) posted a first-quarter earnings beat, but the ride-hailing giant missed Street expectations on revenue.

