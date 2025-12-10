Over the past decade, the value of Ethereum has increased more than 1,160%.

Over the last three weeks, whales acquired 934,240 Ethereum, according to data from Santiment.

Data also suggested that there was a drop in average coin age in long-term holders.

A long-dormant Ethereum pre-mine address was reactivated on Wednesday after over a decade, transferring 850 Ethereum (ETH), which is currently valued at $2.81 million.

According to whale monitoring tool Whale Alert, the wallet last showed activity in 2015, when its holdings were worth only $263. In the last 10.4 years, when the ETH was locked in the wallet, the leading altcoin’s value has appreciated by over 1,160% to $3,057.

On Wednesday, Ethereum was among the biggest gainers among major tokens as whales returned to purchase large amounts of Ethereum. As of Tuesday, whale and shark wallets have accumulated approximately 934,240 ETH, over $3 billion, in the past three weeks, as per the on-chain tool Santiment.

Over the last two years, data showed Ethereum has seen consistent spikes in large whale transactions exceeding $100,000, with several high activity periods.

Ethereum whale transfers stay elevated, over $100,000. Source: Santiment.

The 200-day moving average (DMA) of whale accumulation displays a consistent upward trend, indicating a long-term increase in high-value transfers. Whale activity increased during major price swings and market catalysts, resulting in multiple dense clusters in early 2024, late 2024, and mid-2025.

Ethereum was trading at $3,331.56, nearly 7% higher in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH has remained in 'bullish' territory over the last 24 hours amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Whales Are Returning To The Market

Santiment data also showed that older Ethereum coins that haven't been touched in five years are moving more often. The average coin age has decreased, indicating that long-held coins are being transferred rather than remaining dormant. This indicates that long-term investors are re-entering the market following prolonged durations of inactivity.

Further, data also indicates that in 2025, activity from ETH held for 10–20 years spiked sharply, showing that some of the earliest coins moved for the first time in nearly a decade.

