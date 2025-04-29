Domino’s reported a 0.5% drop in same-store sales in the U.S. while international same-store sales rose by about 3.7%.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) reported a rise in earnings and revenue during the first quarter, driven by growth in international same-store sales.

However, the stock declined in Monday’s pre-market session as Domino’s reported a 0.5% drop in same-store sales in the U.S.

The company reported first-quarter (Q1) total revenue of $1.11 billion, representing a 2.5% increase from the same period last year, but below the analyst estimate of $1.12 billion, according to Finchat data.

The increase in revenue was due to higher U.S. franchise advertising revenues, higher supply chain revenues, and higher international franchise royalties and fees.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $4.33 as compared to $3.58 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $4.07.

The EPS growth was spurred by higher net income and a lower weighted average diluted share count, resulting from the company’s share repurchases during the trailing four quarters, it said.

CEO Russell Weiner said that in the face of a challenging global macroeconomic environment, the firm’s “Hungry for MORE” strategic pillars are working together to drive more sales, stores, and profits annually..

“Hungry for MORE” is Domino’s five-year (2024-2028) growth strategy aimed at an annual global retail sales growth of over 7%.

The company’s store count as of March 23 stood at 21,358, down from 21,366 as of December 29, after it opened 223 stores and closed 231 stores.

DPZ stock is up by over 12% so far this year but down by about 7.5% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<