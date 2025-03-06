Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’

Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) were up more than 5% on Wednesday as the company named former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning as its next chief financial officer (CFO), but retail sentiment remained bearish.

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Glendinning served as CEO of Express. He has held global CFO roles at Tyson Foods and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Glendinning is replacing Jeff Davis, who previously announced plans to step down. Davis plans to stay for a short period to support a smooth transition, said the company.

Glendinning’s appointment is effective March 30, 2025. According to a statement, Glendinning has already been involved in certain enterprise-wide transformation initiatives in a senior role he took on earlier this year, including key areas in its finance organization and the review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business.

The move is part of CEO Michael Creedon's plans to revamp the company, Reuters reported.

“Stewart is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving financial excellence. In his short time with us, he’s contributed significantly to the review of strategic alternatives for our Family Dollar business, where we continue to make good progress. I look forward to working closely with Stewart as we seek to accelerate growth at Dollar Tree in 2025,” said Creedon.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ on Wednesday. Message volume climbed to ‘high’ from ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-03-06 at 1.19.10 PM.png DLTR sentiment meter and message volume on March 6 as of 3:08 am ET

One trader noted the looming threat of tariffs.

Dollar Tree has previously warned about the potential impact of tariffs.

In December, a CNN report cited a KeyBanc Capital Markets analysis that estimated that about 
40% of Dollar Tree’s sales rely on imported goods.

For its fourth-quarter results, Wall Street expects Dollar Tree to report earnings per share of $2.20 on estimated revenue of $8.24 billion.

Dollar Tree operated 16,590 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of November 2, 2024.

Dollar Tree stock is down 6.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Tesla Stock Gets A Lift From Trump's Auto Moves, But Insider Selling And German Sales Slump Keep Retail Bearish

Tesla Stock Gets A Lift From Trump's Auto Moves, But Insider Selling And German Sales Slump Keep Retail Bearish

BigBear.ai Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects A Revenue Surge, But Retail’s Bearish

BigBear.ai Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects A Revenue Surge, But Retail’s Bearish

Royal Caribbean Stock Climbs On Analyst Upgrade, But Retail Awaits More Signs Of A Cruise Revival

Royal Caribbean Stock Climbs On Analyst Upgrade, But Retail Awaits More Signs Of A Cruise Revival

Foot Locker Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat And Comparable Sales Growth, But Retail’s Downbeat

Foot Locker Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat And Comparable Sales Growth, But Retail’s Downbeat

Recent Stories

Indian Railway Ticket Refund Rules IRCTC Cancellation Charges AJR

IRCTC ticket refund: How much will you get back?

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Nurse murdered by husband, sister-in-law, covered up as heart attack; Arrested

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row HRD

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Miller slams ICC over semifinal scheduling amid India 'venue advantage' row

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS vkp

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya marries singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in grand Bengaluru wedding: See PHOTOS

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media fans cant keep calm will wrestler appear in video game gcw

GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media; fans can't keep calm | Will wrestler appear in video game?

Recent Videos

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Joins Local Artists in Traditional Folk Dance at Mukhwa, Uttarakhand! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

US Supreme Court SLOWS DOWN Trump’s Plan to Freeze Foreign Aid | USAID | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

ED Arrests SDPI Chief Moideen Faizy in PFI Money Laundering Probe

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Video Icon
Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Video Icon