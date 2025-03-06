Dollar Tree Stock Rises On CFO Appointment, But Retail Sentiment Downbeat On Trump Tariffs

Read Full Article

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) were up more than 5% on Wednesday as the company named former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning as its next chief financial officer (CFO), but retail sentiment remained bearish.

Prior to joining Dollar Tree, Glendinning served as CEO of Express. He has held global CFO roles at Tyson Foods and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Glendinning is replacing Jeff Davis, who previously announced plans to step down. Davis plans to stay for a short period to support a smooth transition, said the company.

Glendinning’s appointment is effective March 30, 2025. According to a statement, Glendinning has already been involved in certain enterprise-wide transformation initiatives in a senior role he took on earlier this year, including key areas in its finance organization and the review of strategic alternatives for the Family Dollar business.

The move is part of CEO Michael Creedon's plans to revamp the company, Reuters reported.

“Stewart is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving financial excellence. In his short time with us, he’s contributed significantly to the review of strategic alternatives for our Family Dollar business, where we continue to make good progress. I look forward to working closely with Stewart as we seek to accelerate growth at Dollar Tree in 2025,” said Creedon.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ on Wednesday. Message volume climbed to ‘high’ from ‘normal.’

DLTR sentiment meter and message volume on March 6 as of 3:08 am ET

One trader noted the looming threat of tariffs.

Dollar Tree has previously warned about the potential impact of tariffs.

In December, a CNN report cited a KeyBanc Capital Markets analysis that estimated that about

40% of Dollar Tree’s sales rely on imported goods.

For its fourth-quarter results, Wall Street expects Dollar Tree to report earnings per share of $2.20 on estimated revenue of $8.24 billion.

Dollar Tree operated 16,590 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of November 2, 2024.

Dollar Tree stock is down 6.4% year-to-date.

