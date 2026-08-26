Weak footwear demand, lowered outlook, analyst target cuts, and Foot Locker concerns weigh on investors.

Jefferies and Gordon Haskett cut their price targets for Dick’s Sporting, citing weak consumer trends and inventory issues.

Gordon Haskett also questioned whether the Foot Locker acquisition could distract from Dick’s core business.

Wells Fargo said athletic footwear demand is worsening and could remain weak through the second half of the year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) stock is heading for its worst month in over six years as investors digest mounting concerns around athletic footwear demand. Multiple Wall Street analysts have cut their price targets following the retailer’s second-quarter (Q2) results, citing weaker category trends, shifting consumer preferences and added uncertainty from its Foot Locker acquisition.

Consumer Trends And Dick’s Foot Locker Deal In Focus

Jefferies reduced its price target for Dick's Sporting to $171 from $224 while retaining a ‘Hold’ rating. The firm said major athletic brands' efforts to reduce excess merchandise are occurring alongside shifts in what shoppers want, creating a difficult operating environment for the retailer. Although the company continues to respond to the pressure, Jefferies sees limited visibility ahead.

Gordon Haskett also maintained a ‘Hold’ rating but lowered its price target to $130 from $205. The analyst argued that the nearly 30% decline in the stock raises questions about whether Dick's should reassess its acquisition of Foot Locker. The turnaround effort at Foot Locker could require substantial attention and potentially distract from Dick's core business, the firm said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stock inched 0.6% higher overnight Tuesday after closing its worst day in history in the regular session. DKS stock is down over 36% this month.

Wells Fargo Calls DICK’s Q2 Results ‘As Bad As It Gets’

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow cut his price target to $185 from $240 but kept an ‘Overweight’ rating. Boruchow said Q2 results suggest conditions in athletic footwear have worsened rather than stabilized. He described the Q2 performance as “as bad as it gets” and expects the category to remain under pressure through the latter half of the year.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba lowered his price target on DICK to $140 from $235 while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

Dick’s Sporting reported Q2 sales of $5.59 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimate of $5.64 billion, according to Fiscal Ai data. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.53 per share, missing the $3.76 analysts had expected. For 2026, the company lowered its sales outlook to $21.9 billion-$22.2 billion, compared with its earlier estimate of $22.1 billion-$22.4 billion.

What DKS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 266.7% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Wow is this selloff a little too harsh???”

Another user said, “If half of today’s losses are recovered within a week/10 days, there’s hope. If not, it will be a long slog to recovery. A lot depends upon how management and the board response to today’s selloff.”

DKS stock has crashed 37% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<