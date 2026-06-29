Last week, Trump Media & Technology Group slipped more than 92% from its highs, and the stock is also on track to clock its worst monthly decline this year.

DJT stock slipped to an all-time low of $6.96 Friday.

Peter Schiff said in a post on X that the sharp decline was an example of the dangers of buying overpriced assets and is also a harbinger of what is in store for the company.

The company has been under pressure after reporting a $405.9 million loss in the first quarter of 2026.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of Truth Social, have been under intense pressure amid operational losses, failed strategic pivots, and steep declines in the company's cryptocurrency investments.

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Last week, President Donald Trump’s company slipped to an all-time low of $6.96 Friday, a drop of more than 92% from its highs. The stock is also on track to clock its worst monthly decline this year.

“$DJT is down another 6% today, hitting a new all-time low. It's down 60% in the past year,” Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Capital CEO and Chief Global Strategist, said in a post on X on Friday. “This provides yet another example of the dangers of jumping on bandwagons to buy overpriced assets, and is a harbinger of what's to come!”

DJT Stock: What’s Happening?

The company has been under pressure after reporting a $405.9 million loss in the first quarter of 2026, with a significant portion attributable to unrealized declines in cryptocurrency, digital asset, and equity investments. However, DJT generated $17.9 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, marking its fourth straight quarter of positive operating cash flow.

Meanwhile, the company also launched a digital token program that grants shareholders one non-transferable token per share held as of Feb. 2, offering access to platform perks and exclusive events.

The company also said it would proceed with the planned $6 billion all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, which is now expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or earlier. However, the companies added that they had abandoned plans to spin off Truth Social and certain other TMTG media assets into a separate publicly traded company, a proposal which was first disclosed in February.

Last week, the company also announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its board had authorized a share repurchase program of up to $400 million, allowing the company to buy back common stock and warrants through open-market transactions.

CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “The Board took a vote of confidence in our Company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”

Following the announcement, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said in an X post that “It’s getting sillier by the day.”

DJT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT has stayed in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One bearish user said, “Ride that slide down below $5….Easy money….”

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DJT stock is down more than 46% so far this year.

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