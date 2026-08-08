Trump Media & Technology Group is dialing back its aggressive cryptocurrency expansion that included a planned digital token treasury and native prediction market integration.

Trump Media, Crypto.com, and SPAC Yorkville Acquisition Corp. mutually dissolved plans for a dedicated CRO token treasury venture.

TMTG will transition to marketing Crypto.com’s products while expanding its high-margin API feed for algorithmic traders and AI models.

Interim CEO Kevin McGurn told Axios the strategic simplification aims to streamline operations as the firm prepares to close its proposed merger with nuclear fusion firm TAE before year-end.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) rose 3% on Friday following reports the company is stepping back from its ambitious cryptocurrency ventures and focusing on completing its proposed merger with TAE.

The Truth Social company plans to refocus resources on its core social network, expand data licensing, and advance a pending merger with TAE, a fusion energy firm, according to an exclusive interview with interim CEO Kevin McGurn published by Axios.

Strategic Pivot Out Of Crypto

The parent company of Truth Social has mutually agreed with digital asset platform Crypto.com and special purpose acquisition company Yorkville Acquisition Corp. to terminate plans for the "Trump Media Group CRO Strategy". The proposed venture, originally formulated during the 2025 cryptocurrency treasury surge, was designed to license the Trump Media brand to accumulate a large treasury of Crypto.com’s native CRO token on its Cronos blockchain.

When initial plans were unveiled last year, the companies projected the entity would become the first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury firm. However, the involved parties cited "prevailing market conditions and shifting business and stakeholder priorities" for abandoning the deal, Axios reported.

Restructuring Prediction Markets

In addition to scrapping the CRO treasury initiative, Trump Media and Crypto.com are scaling back plans to integrate prediction markets directly into the back-end infrastructure of Truth Social. Instead, the companies plan to enter a marketing partnership to promote Crypto.com's existing prediction-market tools to Truth Social’s user base.

McGurn explained to Axios that establishing proprietary back-end exchange infrastructure in a crowded prediction market was an inefficient use of corporate capital.

Moving forward, Trump Media sees greater opportunity in operating as a distribution and data partner rather than an operator of financial platforms. McGurn revealed to Axios that TMTG's enterprise API business has grown to approximately 10 direct clients, up from roughly five. These clients are primarily high-frequency quantitative trading firms that digest Truth Social activity to inform algorithmic trading strategies.

Further, McGurn told Axios that Trump Media remains optimistic about finalizing its proposed merger with TAE, a nuclear fusion energy company, prior to the end of the year.

DJT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

DJT stock has lost about 23% year-to-date.

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