AI coding startup Cursor informed employees that SpaceX could finalize its $60-billion buyout as early as next week.

The $60-billion all-stock takeover could close within days or by the end of August at the latest, pending final regulatory clearances.

Cursor will not run as an independent entity, and its workforce and operational tools will be folded directly into existing SpaceXAI structures.

Upcoming tools, including an unreleased general-purpose agent, may adopt the "Grok" brand.

AI coding startup Cursor informed staff at an all-hands meeting that SpaceX could complete its $60-billion buyout of the company within days, while outlining plans to integrate teams and potentially phase out the Cursor brand for future software releases.

While regulatory approvals dictate the final schedule, the deal is slated to wrap up by the end of the month at the latest, sources familiar with the matter told The Information.

Brand Realignment And Internal Queries

As part of the upcoming transition, Cursor indicated that future releases such as "Sand," an internal project developing a general-purpose AI agent, might be launched under SpaceXAI’s "Grok" branding, The Information reported. However, existing offerings like the core Cursor coding assistant are expected to retain their current names for now.

During a post-meeting Q&A session, some employees raised questions regarding the shift toward Grok branding. Cursor Chief Executive Officer Michael Truell had previously told staff earlier this year that SpaceXAI viewed Cursor's brand identity and enterprise relationships as key assets. Sources noted that branding strategies remain fluid, with the potential introduction of an entirely new brand name still under consideration.

The acquisition stems from an April technical and computing alliance between the two firms, which gave SpaceX an option to purchase Cursor. SpaceX formally elected to execute the purchase following its initial public offering in June. On SpaceX's maiden quarterly earnings call as a public firm this week, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that regulatory reviews were nearly complete and that the transaction should close "quite soon."

Structural Shift And Enterprise Push

Unlike startups operating as standalone subsidiaries, Cursor will be broken up and distributed across various SpaceXAI teams, The Information reported. Employees are scheduled to be migrated into SpaceX Slack environments, operational systems, and reporting lines shortly after closing, though Cursor management stressed that no changes would take effect prior to official completion.

For SpaceX, the all-stock acquisition delivers a vital corporate customer base and rich training data for its artificial intelligence division. While SpaceX's Grok line has faced headwinds gaining corporate traction, the parent company recently posted $2.6 billion in second-quarter AI revenue primarily driven by renting cloud computing. High capital expenditures on data infrastructure brought SpaceX's quarterly cash burn to $16 billion, ramping up pressure to monetize AI products.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

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SPCX stock has fallen 17% after debuting on the Nasdaq in June.

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