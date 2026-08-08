Burry added to long positions in Freddie Mac, Mercado Libre, lululemon, Fiserv and Zoetis while shorting more SOXX and buying additional March 2027 puts.

Burry reiterated his constructive stance about Freddie Mac and sister companY Fannie Mae, arguing that delays in a potential public offering do not destroy value.

The famed investor also added to Mercado Libre after earnings and increased his holding in lululemon.

Zoetis’s U.S. market-share losses look temporary, not a lasting problem, he noted.



Investor Michael Burry, known for correctly predicting the 2008 housing crisis, said on Friday that he added to long positions in Freddie Mac, Mercado Libre, lululemon, Fiserv and Zoetis, while shorting more of the SOXX semiconductor index and buying additional puts on it.

Bullish On Fannie And Freddie

Burry bought additional shares of Freddie Mac (FMCC) at $5.43. He reiterated his constructive stance about Freddie Mac and sister company Fannie Mae, arguing that delays in a potential public offering do not destroy value. Both government-sponsored enterprises continue growing book value at double-digit rates, he wrote, creating an opportunity for patient investors despite years of unfulfilled privatization promises.

Consumer And Tech Buys

Burry also added to Mercado Libre at about $1,812 after earnings and increased his holding in lululemon at $127.45.

He purchased more Fiserv shares at $51.93, viewing the current transition period as a good chance to buy. He highlighted a supportive Mizuho note that reiterated an Outperform rating and pointed to strength in the Clover payments business.

Zoetis Opportunity

Shares of animal-health company Zoetis were added at $72.72 after a post-earnings drop. Burry, who already holds a sizable position, sees the stock as cheaper than rival Elanco while offering stronger finances, better cash generation, and superior research strength. Recent U.S. market-share losses look temporary, not a lasting problem, he said.

Shorting Semiconductors

On the other side, Burry bought more put options on the SOXX semiconductor index for March 2027 and shorted additional SOXX shares at $541. The index’s rebound from recent lows offered what he called an attractive entry point.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FMCC and FNMA stayed within ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, while sentiment around MELI, FISV, and LULU stayed ‘bullish.’

Sentiment around SOXX was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

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