As we head into the festive season of Diwali this month, brokerage house Ventura has identified six stocks, which it believes could shine bright in the investors’ portfolios over the next three years.

Let’s take a look at Ventura’s Samvat 2082 stock picks:

Ambuja Cements

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹794 represents an upside of nearly 40%.

The company has rapidly scaled its cement production capacity from 67.5 MTPA in September 2022 to 105 MTPA in June 2025, and is targeting 118 MTPA by March 2026 and 140 MTPA under Vision 2028.

The plan focuses on expanding renewable energy use to 60% and improving EBITDA per ton to ₹1,500. Multiple brownfield and greenfield projects are underway across Bhatapara, Farakka, and Marwar.

Financially, revenue, EBITDA, and profit are expected to grow at 17.5%, 35%, and 20.9% CAGR, respectively, over FY25 – 28.

Royal Orchid Hotels

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹700 represents an upside of 36%.

Royal Orchid Hotels is transforming into a technology-driven, asset-light hospitality brand. The ‘Vision 2030’ plan aims to expand from 115 hotels and 9,583 rooms to over 345 hotels and 22,000 rooms through a franchise-led model that minimizes capital expenditure.

The company expects revenue to rise from ₹319 crore in FY25 to ₹621 crore by FY28, driven by a 24.8% CAGR in sales and expanding occupancy at around 75%. EBITDA margins are also expected to improve to 23.7 with strong free cash flows and low debt.

Adani Green Energy

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹2,142 represents an upside of more than 100%.

Adani Green Energy leads India’s renewable energy transition with 15.8 GW operational capacity as of June 2025. Over FY25 - 28, revenue, EBITDA, and PAT are projected to grow at 31.9%, 32.9%, and 58% CAGR, respectively, with margins improving to 22.1%.

One97 Communications (Paytm)

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹2,074 represents an upside of 62%.

Paytm has strengthened its leadership in digital payments, achieving profitability through operational discipline and expanding merchant reach to 45 million in Q1FY26. The relaunch of Paytm Postpaid and focus on high-margin financial services enhance monetization potential.

Over FY25–28, revenue and contribution profit are expected to grow at 27.3% and 30.8% CAGR, with net profit expected to reach more than ₹2,100 crore by FY28. Margins will benefit from AI-driven efficiencies and operating leverage.

V-Mart Retail

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹2,074 represents an upside of 47.4%.

V-Mart Retail stands to gain from India’s fast-growing ₹10.7 trillion apparel market, projected to expand at a 16% CAGR by 2027.

The company targets increasing its store count from 510 to 660 by FY28, with revenue expected to grow at 16.1% CAGR during the same period. EBITDA and PAT are projected to rise 16.6% and 33.7%, respectively.

Capri Global Capital

Brokerage Recommendation: Buy. Target price of ₹274 represents an upside of 44.2%.

Capri Global Capital is scaling rapidly with a diversified, secured lending portfolio with gold loans, MSME, housing, and construction finance.

With AUM expected to grow 29% CAGR by FY28, CGCL is benefiting from tech-driven underwriting, co-lending expansion, and falling interest rates. Net interest margin (NIM) is projected to improve to 9% while ROE is expected to rise to 16.9% by FY28.

