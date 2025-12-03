Apple’s stock is up about 6% over the past month, in contrast to peers like Microsoft, which declined 6% over the same period.

According to the research firm IDC, the consumer tech giant is projected to ship roughly 247.4 million iPhones by the end of 2025.

On Monday, Apple announced that Amar Subramanya will lead its AI efforts as the company looks to speed up the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares hit a fresh all-time high of $288.61 on Wednesday on optimism surrounding the sales of the iPhone 17 series.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the research firm IDC, the consumer tech giant is projected to ship roughly 247.4 million iPhones by the end of the year, the highest in the product’s 18-year history.

Apple shares pared some of their gains and were up 0.1% at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Strong iPhone Demand

IDC noted that demand has soared, especially in China, where the iPhone 17’s popularity triggered a dramatic rebound in Apple’s performance.

Apple’s stock has gained about 6% over the past month, in contrast to peers like Microsoft, which declined 7% over the same period.

On Monday, Apple announced that Amar Subramanya will lead its AI efforts as the company looks to speed up the development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies. This comes as the company aims to give a boost to the development of its AI-powered Siri, expected to be launched in early 2026.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<