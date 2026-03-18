D’Amaro is set to oversee an ambitious $60 billion, decade-long expansion plan spanning theme parks, cruise ships, and residential “Storyliving” communities.

Josh D’Amaro officially takes over as CEO at Disney’s annual meeting, succeeding Robert A. Iger

Dana Walden takes on a newly established position as President and Chief Creative Officer alongside D’Amaro.

The company has signaled a strong focus on physical experiences over purely digital growth.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is entering a defining phase as newly appointed CEO Josh D’Amaro takes charge on Wednesday, making him the first leader to rise from the company’s Parks and Experiences segment, a division that has quietly become Disney’s financial engine.

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The change will take effect at Disney’s annual meeting on Wednesday. D’Amaro will take over from long-serving CEO Robert A. Iger. After the meeting, the board also intends to officially appoint D’Amaro as a director, finalizing a well-planned leadership transition.

Betting Big On Experiences

Disney’s parks, cruises, and immersive offerings generated roughly $36 billion in 2025, emerging as the company’s most dependable revenue stream.

The experience division generated about 76% of Disney’s profits in 2025. It also makes up around 80% of the company’s total valuation. D’Amaro was previously in charge of three of Disney’s four main growth areas, namely cruise lines, gaming, and theme parks, while streaming is the only one outside his control.

D’Amaro is set to oversee an ambitious $60 billion, decade-long expansion plan spanning theme parks, cruise ships, and residential “Storyliving” communities. The move suggests Disney is prioritizing real-world attractions that competitors in streaming cannot easily replicate.

Walt Disney stock inched 0.5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

DIS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:30 a.m. ET on Mar. 18, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A Strategic Shift Away From Streaming Wars

While rivals like Netflix Inc. (NFLX) continue battling for digital dominance, Disney appears to be recalibrating. The parks business, known for higher margins, is expected to financially support the company’s effort to reposition ESPN into a stronger digital-first platform.

This approach could strengthen long-term profitability. Alongside D’Amaro, Dana Walden steps into a newly created role as President and Chief Creative Officer.

The pairing divides responsibilities between operations and storytelling. D’Amaro will focus on execution, while Walden will oversee content across franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.

D’Amaro’s early tenure is also tied to a broader technological push. Disney is integrating artificial intelligence into both its parks and streaming ecosystem. The company’s partnership with Epic Games and investment in digital environments signal ambitions that extend beyond traditional entertainment.

DIS stock has declined by over 11% year-to-date.

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