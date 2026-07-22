ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told staff in a memo on Tuesday that most of the job cuts stem from the integration of NFL assets into ESPN, according to Business Insider.

Separately, Deadline reported that Disney is also cutting positions across Pixar and National Geographic.

Investor Ross Gerber stated that it’s time for “real change” at Disney.

Disney carried out a major round of cuts in April 2026 — its first significant job reductions under new CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) is reportedly laying off employees across its different brands, including ESPN and Pixar, as part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations across its entertainment divisions.

DIS stock closed nearly flat on Tuesday.

According to a Business Insider report, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told staff in a memo on Tuesday that most of the job cuts stem from integrating NFL assets into ESPN. In January 2026, ESPN acquired NFL Network, the NFL's fantasy football business, and the RedZone highlights show from the National Football League. In return, the NFL received a 10% stake in ESPN.

“While most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition, we will also notify colleagues in other parts of the company today that their positions have been impacted,” Pitaro wrote in a memo, implying that the layoffs will also impact other parts of the company.

Pixar, National Geographic Among Hardest Hit

Separately, Deadline reported that Disney is also cutting positions across Pixar and National Geographic. The report said that staffers at Disney Entertainment Television and Studios, among other units, have been notified.

Deadline said that Disney is cutting just under 100 jobs across its Disney Entertainment Television division, with the majority of the reductions at National Geographic, and also about a dozen ABC News staffers.

At Pixar, around or under 100 staffers are being let go across production and operations, the report said.

In addition to these recent layoffs, Disney carried out a major round of cuts in April 2026 — its first significant job reductions under new CEO Josh D’Amaro. The company planned to eliminate up to 1,000 positions company-wide, primarily tied to the January 2026 consolidation of its marketing operations. Affected areas included marketing, television publicity, casting, development, corporate functions, and ESPN.

Investor Calls For Major Change At Disney

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, highlighted Disney’s weak stock performance.

“It’s time for real change at Disney. The parts are worth way more than the whole. Shareholders have suffered too long. Break up the mouse house or sell it,” Gerber posted on X.

How Did DIS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DIS stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the company has successful movies and future blockbusters slated for this year.

Another said the stock is overvalued.

DIS stock has lost 16% year-to-date.

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