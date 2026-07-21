Webull Corporation has upgraded its paper trading environment to feature six distinct asset classes and institutional-grade tools.

Webull introduced simulated paper trading across six asset classes, expanding beyond stocks and options to include digital assets, futures, fixed income and event contracts.

The platform now features an OpenAPI interface for paper trading, permitting AI models, algorithmic traders and software developers to test automated workflows safely.

The upgrade comes alongside strong market momentum for Webull stock, propelled by retail investor enthusiasm and recent regulatory clearance for crypto offerings across the European Union.

Webull Corporation (BULL) announced on Tuesday a major upgrade to its simulated trading suite, expanding its paper trading feature to support a broader array of financial instruments and introducing programmatic API capabilities.

The announcement comes as Webull's stock crossed above its 200-day moving average for the first time this year, reflecting a surge in retail investor optimism. Market sentiment has also been buoyed by the brokerage platform's recent regulatory approval to offer digital assets across the European Union, a milestone widely seen as a key catalyst for the stock's recent gains.

BULL stock jumped nearly 6% on Tuesday and well over 12% in the first two trading sessions this week.

Multi-Asset Trading Simulation

The newly updated simulation tool, known as paperTrade, expands Webull’s educational features beyond traditional equities and options. Users can now execute paper trades across six financial asset categories, adding cryptocurrency, futures, bonds and event contracts into a unified interface.

According to the company, platform users have executed more than 204 million paper orders since paperTrade was launched. The upgraded experience is backed by an overhauled pricing engine engineered to replicate real-time market execution dynamics and slippage more accurately. Traders can also test advanced multi-leg options strategies in a risk-free setting before risking live capital.

OpenAPI Access And Algorithmic Testing

In addition to expanding asset availability, Webull unveiled OpenAPI functionality for paperTrade. The feature enables software developers, quantitative traders and artificial intelligence models to interact with the simulated environment programmatically.

Jack Keating, CEO of Webull Tech US and Head of Institutional, noted that extending API capabilities into paperTrade offers automated applications and developers a controlled sandbox to refine algorithmic strategies before launching them in live markets.

BULL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has surged 232% over the previous session and over 2,500% over the last month.

Retail investors were focusing on multiple technical indicators on the stock, like moving averages, to judge the next breakout level.

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“They will do their job and find the best way to monetize it. The competition has set the ceiling very high,” a user said about Webull.

BULL stock has gained 1.6% year-to-date.

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