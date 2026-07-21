Boeing added to its order book at the Farnborough International Airshow with new commitments from airlines and cargo operators.

Boeing secured new orders from MSC Air Cargo, Uganda Airlines, Luxair and AerCap on Tuesday.

Boeing is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, with analysts expecting a narrower quarterly loss and higher revenue than a year ago.

Despite the contract announcements, BA shares fell on Tuesday, though the stock was among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Boeing Co. (BA) secured a series of aircraft orders at the Farnborough International Airshow on Tuesday, extending its contract-winning streak.

Despite the announcements, BA stock was down around 2.4% in afternoon trading at the time of writing, though it ranked No. 1 among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

BA Secures Fresh Orders Across Aircraft Programs

Boeing’s new commercial aircraft orders at the Farnborough International Airshow span its 737, 777, and 787 programs.

Boeing and MSC Air Cargo announced that the air cargo operator has purchased five 777-8 Freighters. The previously unidentified order marks MSC Air Cargo’s first purchase of the 777-8 Freighter, according to TheFly.

Boeing and Uganda Airlines also announced that the East African carrier is ordering four 737-8s and four 787-9s to grow and modernize its fleet. “Together, the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will enable Uganda Airlines to serve more destinations while reducing fuel use by 20-25% compared to the airplanes they replace,” Boeing said in a release.

Meanwhile, Boeing and Luxair, the national airline of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, said the carrier has converted two options for the 737-10 into firm orders and secured options for two additional 737-10 aircraft. Following its 2024 order for two 737-10s, Luxair has now converted both options into firm orders. Once all firm orders are delivered, the airline's Boeing 737 fleet will comprise 12 aircraft: eight 737-8s and four 737-10s, according to TheFly.

Boeing and AerCap (AER) also announced that the aircraft lessor placed a new order for 15 787-9 Dreamliners. The latest purchase increases AerCap’s 787 Dreamliner portfolio to around 140 aircraft. The agreement also includes substitution rights for the 787-10, giving AerCap the flexibility to switch to the larger variant that offers greater capacity for its airline customers.

BA Earnings: What Analysts Expect

Boeing is scheduled to report its Q2 2026 earnings on July 28. According to Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to report a loss of $0.31 per share, compared with a loss of $1.24 a year earlier, while revenue is projected to rise to $24.27 billion from $22.74 billion.

According to Koyfin data, 21 of the 28 analysts covering Boeing rate the stock a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while six have a ‘Hold’ rating and one rates it ‘Strong Sell.’

The average 12-month price target of $270.08 implies about 29% upside from Monday’s close.

BA Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for BA remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed ‘high.’

Retail traders are also keeping a close eye on Boeing's upcoming earnings report.

One Stocktwits retail trader said BA stock was “a gift at these levels,” citing its long-term order backlog, expected cash flow and a potential move to $240 after earnings.

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Another Stocktwits user said Boeing could jump $50 after earnings, suggesting current concerns will fade if the company delivers a strong report.

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Boeing shares are down around 5% year-to-date.

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