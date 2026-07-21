The brokerage states that Oracle’s valuation no longer reflects its growth outlook and sees multiple catalysts driving a rebound.

Mizuho reaffirmed its bullish view on Oracle, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $320 price target, implying nearly 164% upside from Monday’s close.

Oracle has slumped sharply, down about 38% year-to-date and over 48% in the past year, but Mizuho sees multiple catalysts that could drive a rebound.

Retail investors remain optimistic, with Oracle tying IREN as the top AI infrastructure pick in a Stocktwits poll, each receiving 39% of around 3,800 votes.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) gained nearly 4% on Tuesday after Mizuho reiterated its bullish stance on the company, saying the stock is trading at a deep discount despite strong fundamentals and could more than double from current levels.

At the time of writing in afternoon trading, Oracle had pared some of its earlier gains and was up 3.4%.

Mizuho Sees Attractive Risk-Reward

Mizuho reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating on Oracle and maintained its $320 price target, implying nearly 164% upside from Monday’s close.

“ORCL shares, trading at multi-year lows, reflects one of the most attractive risk/reward profiles in our coverage,” said the analyst in a note to clients on Tuesday, according to a CNBC report. The analyst said Oracle trades at a discount to every comparable infrastructure peer despite above-peer growth, while execution continues to improve across capacity conversion, remaining performance obligation quality and financing visibility.

According to Mizuho, Oracle currently trades at 14 times its 2027 non-GAAP earnings, making the stock cheaper than its peers.

Catalysts Could Drive Rebound

Oracle shares have fallen around 38% year-to-date as rising debt and credit downgrades prompted investors to rotate out of the stock. But Mizuho said several near- and mid-term catalysts could unlock value, including continued capacity monetization through fiscal 2027 and 2028, a fading financing overhang, early applications reacceleration, and a wave of potential credit re-ratings.

ORCL Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for ORCL remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

Mizuho’s bullish view aligns with broader Wall Street sentiment. According to Koyfin data, 37 of the 43 analysts covering ORCL rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while five rate it ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Sell.’ The 12-month average target on the stock is $248.15, representing a potential upside of around 104% from the last close.

The bullish call also resonated with many retail investors. In a Stocktwits poll asking traders which of four popular data center plays — Oracle (ORCL), IREN, Bloom Energy (BE) and Hut 8 (HUT) — they were most tempted to buy, Oracle tied with IREN as the top choice, with each receiving 39% of around 3,800 votes.

ORCL shares have fallen over 48% in the past 12 months.

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