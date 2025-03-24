Disney, Paramount, Roku Among Top 5 Communication Services Stocks That Attracted Brisk Retail Activity Last Week

Read Full Article

The stock market reversed course last week, with the broader S&P 500 Index snapping a four-session losing streak. Retail investors on Stocktwits are mixed regarding their market outlook for the near term.

Amid the uncertainty, the following communication services stocks generated brisk retail chatter over the past week, up to 7 p.m. ET Sunday:

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - 1,400% increase in message volume

Shares of entertainment giant Disney gained nearly a percent in the past week, although it closed short of the $100 resistance.

During the week, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced that it was collaborating with Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) DeepMind and Disney for Newton, an open-source physics engine. Newton will let robots learn how to handle complex tasks with greater precision.

Disney also held its annual shareholder meeting last week.

Some bullish watchers on the Stocktwits platform positioned for a stock rally to $200 level.

Another user said Disney stock is undervalued.

Paramount Global (PARA) - 550% increase in message volume

Paramount Global shares rose about 2% last week. A Bloomberg report said Friday that Federal Communications Chair Brendan Carr said the federal agency is prepared to block the merger and acquisition proposals from companies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Carr reportedly mentioned Paramount Global’s impending merger with Skydance Media.

Separately, a New York Post report said the NYC pension funds have issued a subpoena for FuboTV (FUBO) Executive Chair Edgar Bronfman Jr. to testify in their lawsuit to block the Paramount-Skydance deal.

Paramount expects the deal to go through by the first half of 2025.

A bullish watcher said they expect the Paramount stock to trade north of $20 when macroeconomic dust settles.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - 550% increase in message volume

Roku stock climbed nearly 16% last week, outperforming the broader market. On Wednesday, Roku said it had acquired exclusive distribution rights to “Just a Bit Outside,” a documentary about the legendary story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers.

“Just in time for baseball season, viewers can stream the documentary exclusively on The Roku Channel from April 11 through June 30,“ the company said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Roku stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) and the message volume was ‘high.’

ROKU sentiment and message volume March 24,, as of 5:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits





A bullish watcher said Roku will unlikely be hit by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. They expect the stock to perform well leading up to the next earnings report.

Giftify, Inc. (GIFT) - 300% increase in message volume

Giftify stock rose 4% last week after the company said discounted gift cards helped consumers combat record-high egg prices and increased food costs in the grocery and restaurant sectors.

The Schaumberg, Illinois-based company operates a restaurant deals space.

The retail sentiment toward the stock was mixed.

A bullish watcher said the stock could move to $3.50 over the next year.

However, another user panned the company for its “massive” liquidity and solvency issues.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - 300% increase in message volume

Cinemark shares gained over 7% last week after Texas Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $31 price target, The Fly reported. The price target implies an upside potential of about 20%.

Analysts at the firm said the domestic box office revenues are "primed for a solid double-digit percent increase" in 2025 as the post-pandemic recovery continues. .

According to the analyst, the exhibitors have the potential to return to pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA levels by 2026, even if total industry attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels.

A bullish watcher argued that Cinemark is better positioned than AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos