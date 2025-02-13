Diana Shipping Stock Headed Toward Best Single-Day Trading Session This Year: Retail Gets More Bullish

The company announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte., Singapore, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v San Francisco.

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) rose nearly 5% on Wednesday, heading toward their best single-day trading session this year, after the company announced it would be selling the 2010-built Post-Panamax vessel “Alcmene” for $11.9 million before commissions.

Diana Shipping said the agreement was done via a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, and the buyer will receive the delivery by March 7, 2025.

The company also announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte., Singapore, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v San Francisco.

The employment extension of “San Francisco,” a 208,006 deadweight tonnage (dwt) Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2017, is anticipated to generate approximately $15.55 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Once the sale is completed, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.

Last month, the company stated that it had extended the time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. It also extended the time charter contract with Western Bulk Carriers AS, for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Aquila.

The company said these employment extensions are anticipated to generate a total of approximately $7.52 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed further into the ‘bullish’ territory (71/100).

DSX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:42 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Diana Shipping shares have risen 0.77% in 2025 but are down over 33% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos