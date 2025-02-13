Diana Shipping Stock Headed Toward Best Single-Day Trading Session This Year: Retail Gets More Bullish

The company announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte., Singapore, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v San Francisco.

Diana Shipping Stock Headed Toward Best Single-Day Trading Session This Year: Retail Gets More Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) rose nearly 5% on Wednesday, heading toward their best single-day trading session this year, after the company announced it would be selling the 2010-built Post-Panamax vessel “Alcmene” for $11.9 million before commissions.

Diana Shipping said the agreement was done via a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, and the buyer will receive the delivery by March 7, 2025.

The company also announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte., Singapore, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v San Francisco.

The employment extension of “San Francisco,” a 208,006 deadweight tonnage (dwt) Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel built in 2017, is anticipated to generate approximately $15.55 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Once the sale is completed, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels.

Last month, the company stated that it had extended the time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Cape Company, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Semirio. It also extended the time charter contract with Western Bulk Carriers AS, for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, the m/v DSI Aquila.

The company said these employment extensions are anticipated to generate a total of approximately $7.52 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charters.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed further into the ‘bullish’ territory (71/100).

DSX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:42 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DSX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:42 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Diana Shipping shares have risen 0.77% in 2025 but are down over 33% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bank Of America CEO Reportedly Says Fed Unlikely To Cut Rates This Year: ‘Our Research Team Has Taken All Rate Cuts Off The Table’

Bank Of America CEO Reportedly Says Fed Unlikely To Cut Rates This Year: ‘Our Research Team Has Taken All Rate Cuts Off The Table’

Lucid Stock Outpaces Rivian, Tesla On Fresh 'Buy' Rating — But Retail's Not Convinced

Lucid Stock Outpaces Rivian, Tesla On Fresh 'Buy' Rating — But Retail's Not Convinced

Reddit Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Print But Retail Loses Sleep Over Heady Valuation

Reddit Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Print But Retail Loses Sleep Over Heady Valuation

Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Recent Stories

Bank Of America CEO Reportedly Says Fed Unlikely To Cut Rates This Year: ‘Our Research Team Has Taken All Rate Cuts Off The Table’

Bank Of America CEO Reportedly Says Fed Unlikely To Cut Rates This Year: ‘Our Research Team Has Taken All Rate Cuts Off The Table’

Lucid Stock Outpaces Rivian, Tesla On Fresh 'Buy' Rating — But Retail's Not Convinced

Lucid Stock Outpaces Rivian, Tesla On Fresh 'Buy' Rating — But Retail's Not Convinced

Reddit Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Print But Retail Loses Sleep Over Heady Valuation

Reddit Stock Rallies Ahead Of Q4 Print But Retail Loses Sleep Over Heady Valuation

Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Biogen Stock Slides To Fresh 12-Year Lows As Profit Outlook Misses, But Retail Snaps Up The Dip

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon