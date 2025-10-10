Delta shares soared over 5% in Thursday’s afternoon trade after the airline’s third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

U.S. equities declined in Thursday afternoon trade as Wall Street took a breather following a record-setting rally. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes both climbed to record highs on Thursday, before paring the gains and declining to trade in the red at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, silver prices continued to climb on Thursday. Spot silver prices climbed to a new high of $51.38 per troy ounce, rising more than 5% before paring most of the gains.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.41% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, fell 0.45%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.52%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday’s afternoon trade:

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Delta shares soared over 5% in Thursday’s afternoon trade after the airline’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Delta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 on revenue of $16.67 billion, beating analyst estimates of an EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $15.08 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

DAL stock is down 1% year-to-date.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Tilray Brands shares were up more than 23% in Thursday’s afternoon session after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results came in better than expectations. Tilray reported nil earnings per share (EPS) on revenue of $209.5 million, beating analyst estimates of a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $204.55 million, according to Stocktwits data.

TLRY stock is up 59% year-to-date.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

UiPath shares climbed 15% in Thursday’s afternoon trade, building on the gains over the past few trading sessions following the announcement of collaboration with OpenAI on enterprise agentic automation. The stock surged over 5% on Wednesday and hit new 2025 highs on AI momentum.

PATH stock is up 41% year-to-date.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics shares were up more than 16% on Thursday after the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) for up to $5.2 billion in cash.

AKRO stock is up 95% year-to-date.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics shares continued to gain on Thursday, rising more than 7% after surging 19% on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the pricing of a $300 million public offering at $41 per share.

APGE stock is up 12% year-to-date.

